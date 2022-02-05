Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Thomas F. Cassidy Jr.

Thomas F. Cassidy Jr. passed away on Feb. 1, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Tom was born to Thomas Sr., and Faire (Marshall) Cassidy on Nov. 28, 1950.

Raised in Albany, N.Y., he attended Cardinal McCloskey High School, where he excelled in sports and found a love of literature. He studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, and then transferred to the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1976. He returned home to Albany and taught English at Albany High School and also coached the JV football team.

He went on to travel the world in the hospitality business, working in Hawaii, Scotland and Nantucket, and at his favorite spot, the Wellfleet Beachcomber, in Massachusetts. He returned to Albany to re-establish his painting contracting business, before dedicating his time to be a stay-at-home parent.

Tom married Nancy E. Carey on July 9, 1994 on Shelter Island, where they often returned for vacation and holidays. Tom and Nancy were members of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. They raised two children, Thomas Hugh and Elizabeth Faire. Tom’s family was his greatest pride and blessing. Whether he was rooting for Thomas at a sporting event, cheering for Elizabeth on stage, or supporting Nancy in her career, he was a proud father, husband and friend.

He is survived by his wife and children, as well as his sisters Jill (late Tim) Leonard, Maureen (Gerry Kluft), and his brother Michael (Janet). He was predeceased by his brother William and sister Margaret Levine. He is also survived by his nephews Colin (Nicole) and Kevin Cassidy, David Perfield (Lisa) and niece Jill Anelli.

Tom was a great friend and companion to his late father-in-law, Gov. Hugh L. Carey, and is also survived by many Carey in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Tom volunteered with many regional non-profit organizations. During his children’s school years, he was a member of the Albany Academy Parents Association. He spent many years as a children’s advocate in Family Court as a volunteer with CASA. As a lifelong Catholic, he was a Eucharistic Minister at the Parish of Mater Christi. He was especially dedicated to the Center for Disability Services. He served on their board of directors and chaired their commercial services division, working closely with the printing division, which employed many members of the disabled community, as well as the transportation division. He was so engaged with the Center that they named the transportation building in his honor in 2019.

Those who knew Tom were well aware of his passion for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, his love of a great story and his Irish heritage.

Funeral services were scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, N.Y., followed by the Rite of Committal at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Disability Services, 319 Manning Boulevard, Albany N.Y. 12208.