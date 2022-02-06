Funeral arrangements for Helen J. Rosenblum

Director/Chief of Operations of Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services Jack Thilberg sent out a statement this afternoon. Below is his statement:

It is with a deep sadness, heavy heart, and profound sense of loss that I announce Honorary Life Member, of the Town of Shelter Island EMS, and Attorney for the Shelter Island Fire District, Helen J. Rosenblum, has answered her last alarm.

Helen served our community well in many capacities, EMS, FD, Town Justice, Town Attorney, Town EMS Advisory Board, SC REMSCO, and as a SC Interventional Drug Court Justice.

Helen was a beacon of kindness, a skilled EMT-CC, a compassionate Justice, a caring community member, and a true friend to many, who will be forever missed.

Judge Helen Rosenblum (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Viewing: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Shelter Island Funeral Home

23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, NY

EMS/Firematic Services will be held at 6:00PM

Interfaith Memorial Word Service: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church

7 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY

Luncheon to follow Interment: Shelter Island Fire Department

Station 1, Main Headquarters

49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY