Shelter Island Secondary School Honor Roll — Quarter 2

By Reporter Staff

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

Ariana Carter * Emmett Cummings * Myla Dougherty * Daria Kolmogorova * Olivia Overstreet

Lily Page * Francis Regan * Dayla Reyes * Valeria Reyes

Grade 12 Honor Roll

Isabella Fonseca * Evan Schack

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients

Andrea Napoles * Sebastian Quigley-Dunning * Hayden Rylott * Benjamin Waife

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Alexandra Burns * Elijah Davidson * John Febles Torres * Angelina Rice * Madigan Teodoru

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

Kat Austin * Sophie Clark * Harper Congdon * Leonardo Dougherty * James Durran * Kaitlyn Gulluscio

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Hayden Davidson * Jose Frausto * Mackenzie Speece

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients

Danae Carter * Johanna Kaasik * Jaxson Rylott

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Robert Beckwith * Nathan Cronin * Dariana Duran Alvarado * Harrison Weslek

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham * Lauren Gibbs * Elena Schack * Madison Sobejana

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

Harrison Clark * Sebastian Martinez Majdis

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

Rosemund Hanley * Jackson Rohrer

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Sadie Green-Clark * Cayman Morehead * Ari Waife

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

Oscar Durran * Natalie Mamisashvili * Lily Potter * Liam Sobejana

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Jasper Samuelson * Ryan Sanwald

