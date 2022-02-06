Shelter Island Secondary School Honor Roll — Quarter 2
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
Ariana Carter * Emmett Cummings * Myla Dougherty * Daria Kolmogorova * Olivia Overstreet
Lily Page * Francis Regan * Dayla Reyes * Valeria Reyes
Grade 12 Honor Roll
Isabella Fonseca * Evan Schack
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Andrea Napoles * Sebastian Quigley-Dunning * Hayden Rylott * Benjamin Waife
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
Alexandra Burns * Elijah Davidson * John Febles Torres * Angelina Rice * Madigan Teodoru
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
Kat Austin * Sophie Clark * Harper Congdon * Leonardo Dougherty * James Durran * Kaitlyn Gulluscio
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Hayden Davidson * Jose Frausto * Mackenzie Speece
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients
Danae Carter * Johanna Kaasik * Jaxson Rylott
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
Robert Beckwith * Nathan Cronin * Dariana Duran Alvarado * Harrison Weslek
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham * Lauren Gibbs * Elena Schack * Madison Sobejana
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
Harrison Clark * Sebastian Martinez Majdis
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
Rosemund Hanley * Jackson Rohrer
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
Sadie Green-Clark * Cayman Morehead * Ari Waife
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
Oscar Durran * Natalie Mamisashvili * Lily Potter * Liam Sobejana
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Jasper Samuelson * Ryan Sanwald