Town, school compatible on septic system timeline

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Schedules separately developed by the Town and Shelter Island School officials, when the two anticipated independent approaches to dealing with pollutants in the Center water supply, turn out to be in line with one another.

Shortly after Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told the Board of Education he would assess the recent decision to rejoin the Town project by March 2023, Capital Projects/Grants Committee Chairman and Councilman Jim Colligan announced work on a wider project that could be expected to begin then and take about seven months to complete.

The advantage of the school rejoining the Town project is twofold:

• It enables not only the treatment of nitrate contamination, but could benefit from a future expansion to treat other pollutants if they’re identified. The school district’s separate project would have served only to reduce nitrates in the water supply.

• The cost to the school district will be less than the approximate $800,000 price tag expected for the district’s independent project.

“If the plans are underway by March 2023, we should be all set,” Mr. Doelger said. “We essentially want to have enough time to do our own project in the Summer of 2023 should the Town project not go through.” At the same time, he expressed confidence in Supervisor Gerry Siller telling him the wider project will move forward.

“The district and Town have an excellent working relationship and Supervisor Siller and Councilman Colligan keep us in the loop on everything,” Mr. Doelger said. “I think both the district and Town’s goals are to do what’s in the best health interest of the Town in the most efficient and inexpensive way.”

The Town is focused on exploring alternative sites to Klenawicus Airfield for siting a treatment system for liquid wastes. Once a firm decision is made, work on the design can commence.