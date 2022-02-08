Four new COVID cases recorded on the Island

A microscopic view of a lab sample containing the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (Credit: Public Health Image Library)

Shelter Island school officials reported that, as of Monday, Feb. 7, three students and one staff member tested positive for COVID over the past week. None of the individuals have been in school, officials said, so there is no need to close any classes.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams reported one individual, not connected to the school, had tested positive, bringing the case number to five for the week.

Suffolk County’s rate among residents who tested positive for the virus was at 5.3% on a seven-day average, down from 8.3% the previous week.

Just two weeks ago, nine Islanders tested positive for COVID.

With the four cases this week, 144 people infected with the virus have been recorded on the Island since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

Ms. Brach Williams said if Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) lifts mask mandates for all indoor public places on Feb. 10, the senior “Dinnerbell” program at the Presbyterian Church will resume Monday, and be scheduled for Mondays and Fridays.

At the Senior Center, movies will resume next Tuesday and the Senior Circle will be on Wednesdays. Masks will still be required Senior Center events.