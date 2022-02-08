Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 8, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

William J. Cummings of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road on Feb. 3 when police issued him a ticket for speed not reasonable or prudent.

Police conducted eight distracted driving and traffic stops on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the Center, West Neck and Hay Beach, resulting in five warnings and the above ticket.

Accidents

On Feb. 3, police found a locked vehicle belonging to Troy A. Wills of Lake Worth, Fla. at the scene of an accident on North Cartwright Road. The owner was contacted and confirmed that he was traveling north when he failed to negotiate a curve, due to foggy conditions, and ran onto a lawn, hitting a snow bank and damaging the front bumper.

Mr. Wills was issued two tickets — one for leaving the scene of an accident where there was property damage and the other for traveling at an unreasonable speed, given the weather conditions.

Taylor P. Rando of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway on Rocky Point Road on Feb. 5 when she hit a tree, causing over $1,000 in damage to the left rear of the police vehicle she was driving.

Other reports

On Jan. 31, a caller told police that while driving in North Haven toward South Ferry, another vehicle tailgated the caller, flashed its headlights and passed on the double yellow line. An officer canvassed the area for the vehicle after it left a South Ferry boat and noticed no violations.

Police were told about damage to the sunroof of a vehicle in Tarkettle on Feb. 1. Also on that date, a school bus driver reported getting stuck in the snow in the Heights. An officer responded and notified the parents of the students on board. Once they left the bus and were turned over to their families, the area around the tires was shoveled and the driver was able to free the bus.

Police received a call on Feb. 1 about a snowmobile being ridden on a Center property. The caller requested that the person be advised by police he was riding on private property. The snowmobiler complied and said he would inform his family members as well.

Police were told on Feb. 2 about a violation of an active order of protection.

On that date, an officer on patrol noticed an Optimum truck parked in a south-bound lane on a Silver Beach roadway with cones around it, no lights on or workers nearby. Another truck driver in the area said the truck was disabled and they were working on getting it towed. On Feb. 4, the truck was still there, blocking one lane of travel. The truck was towed and two parking tickets were issued.

A caller told police on Feb. 2 that a vehicle was parked in front of his house in Silver Beach. An officer spoke with the driver who said he had just come down to the town landing to look at the water and was about to leave.

While an officer was on patrol on Peconic Avenue on Feb. 4, a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting the police car on the passenger-side door. No damage was reported.

Also on that date, a gate at a Menantic construction site was swinging onto the roadway, creating a hazard; an employee said the gate would be secured.

On Feb. 5, the Heights, Dering Harbor and Town Highway Departments were notified of slippery, snow-covered roadways.

A caller reported seeing smoke coming from a West Neck resident’s basement. The homeowner said she had her clothes dryer on; the Shelter Island Fire Department(SIFD) chief confirmed there was no problem.

Police received a report of a burst pipe leaking a large amount of water in the Heights. The Heights Property Owners Corporation was notified but said its pump was to prevent SIFD equipment from freezing.

In other incidents, police provided lift assists for four residents; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders; conducted a well-being check and participated in ice water rescue training in the Heights.

Alarms

On Jan. 31, police responded to an alarm at a Ram Island pool house; a contractor had gotten the wrong address by mistake.

A fire alarm in Cartwright on Feb. 3 was set off by workers creating dust. Also on the 3rd, police found the doors and windows secure while investigating a Shore-wood garage motion alarm.

The SIFD answered a carbon monoxide alarm in Hay Beach on Feb. 4 and decided it was activated by a power outage. An outage was probably the cause of a fire alarm set off in Silver Beach on the 4th, according to the SIFD. Police found a residence in Hay Beach was secure after responding to a burglary alarm, which also may have been the result of a prior outage.

Officers responding to a residential alarm in the Center on Feb. 5 found all doors and windows secure and no sign of any criminal activity.

Animals

An injured deer was reported in Dering Harbor; it ran into the woods when approached by an officer. Later, the deer was found dead on a roadway.

A bat got into a Center office; an animal control officer (ACO) arranged for its transport to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue. It was too cold to release the bat outside.

A dog reported at large in the Center was later seen by the ACO with its owner. An anonymous caller reported a small dog chasing a deer in the Center. The area was searched with negative results.

A dog reported barking in the Center was confirmed by the ACO who requested that the owner bring the dog inside the residence.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 1 and 2. A third refused medical attention on Feb. 5 and did not request transportation.