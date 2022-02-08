Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Elizabeth T. Cancroft

Elizabeth T. Cancroft, M.D., 87, died at her home on Shelter Island on Feb. 4, 2022.

She was born on July 22, 1934, in Bellmore, N..Y., the daughter of James A. Cancroft and Elizabeth T. (nee McCaffery) Cancroft. She was predeceased by her husband Arem Z. Kayen and her loving brother James E. Cancroft. She is survived by her loving sister-in-law Virginia S. Cancroft of Northport, N.Y.; niece Eileen Sullivan (Kerry) of St. Charles, Ill; nephews Jim Cancroft (Colleen) of Helena, Mont,, John Cancroft (Winnie) of New York, N.Y., Joseph Cancroft (Karen) of Northport, N.Y., William Cancroft (Marilyn) of Northport, Patrick Cancroft of Northport, and Kevin Cancroft of Westbrook, Conn.

Elizabeth graduated from Adelphi University School of Nursing in 1956 and Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, Summa Cum Laude in 1962. She completed her internship, medical residency in diagnostic radiology. Elizabeth was a Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners. She worked at Mercy Hospital New York, and the Nassau University Medical Center for over 30 years. Elizabeth was elected into the prestigious (ACR), Fellow American College of Radiology for her dedicated service to the college, radiology, teachings and published research.

Elizabeth devoted her life to medicine, but also had a love for music, animals, travel and the pursuit of the perfect golf game. Her loved ones said she will forever be in their hearts and will be dearly missed.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10 at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. The Rite of Committal will be private.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.