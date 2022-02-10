Correction for print story on the West Neck Water District

Courtesy image

There was an error in the Reporter print edition published Thursday, Feb. 10.

In a story on page 9, it was written that the Suffolk County Water Authority “has been managing the West Neck Water District on a six-month trial basis, but a management contract for a 4-year deal is pending.” Due to an editing error it should have said the pending deal was for 40 years, not 4.

The Reporter regrets the error.

Below is the corrected story:

West Neck Water

The Town Board briefly discussed the pending contract for the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) to manage the West Neck Water District. SCWA has been managing the district on a six-month trial basis, but a management contract for a 40-year deal is pending.

The West Neck Water District Board would prefer that the contract, expected to be signed on March 1, be delayed, since it seeks some unresolved clarifications, Supervisor Gerry Siller appears to be of a different mind. He said Tuesday he wants the town attorney to examine the proposed contract and wants it signed on time.