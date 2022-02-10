Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Feb. 10, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Mah Jong: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom.

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, [email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 TO

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Love Bugs – Take and Make. Create your own adorable love bug just in time for Valentine’s Day. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Magic: the Gathering, 3 p.m. (In Person) It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and never-before-played players are welcome. (MTG is geared for ages 13+). Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Tween Graphic Novel Club, 3 p.m. (In Person) The first meeting of a new graphic novel club. Bring your thoughts, feelings, and opinions and discuss possible choices of books to read. The group will select the book for next month’s meeting and copies will be ordered for all attendees. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Magic: the Gathering, 3 p.m. (In Person) It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and never-before-played players are welcome. (MTG is geared for ages 13+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Teen Movie Night: Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Awesome movie night at the library. The movie does feature bright flashing lights, loud noises, and plenty of action. It’s rated PG. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Twig Snowflake Craft (Ages 2 – 5), 1 p.m. (In Person)Super easy to make but delightfully fun twig snowflakes: a perfect decoration for winter. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Fringed Felt Heart (Take and Make Craft for Adults) Bring a little bit of Valentine’s day romance to your life by making an adorable fringed felt heart. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Friday Night Dialogue: A Celebration of Life, Love and Art of Judith and Gerson Leiber, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Ann Fristoe Stewart, Museum Director and Curator of the Leiber Collection will lead a presentation exploring the life, love, creativity, and humanity of this fascinating artistic couple. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Friday Night Dialogue: “Michael Bloomberg -The Limits of Power” with Lynne Weikart, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Michael Bloomberg served three terms as mayor of New York City. In her new book, Lynn Weikart evaluates Bloomberg’s major policy initiatives – the successes and the failures. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN & VILLAGE MEETINGS

DERING HARBOR TRUSTEES, special meeting, Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. (Zoom) Clerk will distribute link.

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, February 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82766214393?pwd=OTkxN0hnNWZaaVFQQWc4RUZGUnpaUT09

Meeting ID: 827 6621 4393

Passcode: 583871

SHORELINE ACCESS TASK FORCE

Tuesday, February 15, 9 to 10 a.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84704676261?pwd=YTdINnN0WE9NbmFHeGcrdjFhSU1FZz09

Meeting ID: 847 0467 6261

Password: 727613

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, February 17, 9 to 10 a.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89239461080?pwd=amVMMXZlWG1HaUtiNEo1TVZWNStQQT09

Meeting ID: 892 3946 1080