A matter of ethics: Long-mothballed committee set for re-boot

The Town is reconstituting its Board of Ethics, with a call for volunteers to serve on the Board, which has been moribund for several years. The issue is on the Town Board’s agenda for Tuesday’s work session.

Hermann von Karp, one of the town’s three members of the Board of Ethics, also referred to as the Ethics Committee, said Friday that no issue has been referred to his group in more than three years. The other members of the present committee — which is not listed on the Town’s website — are Hoot Sherman and Richard Petry.

Mr. Sherman said Saturday that he had asked to be removed from the Ethics Committee since the Jim Dougherty administration, and doesn’t wish to be on the committee when it is reconstituted. He received an email last week from the Town that the Town Board would be discussing the re-establishment of the committee at an upcoming work session.

Mr. Petry could not be reached for comment. Mr. von Karp said Friday that he had received no communication from the town about the committee. But he said he would be willing to continue to serve.

According to the Town Code, members are appointed by the Town Board and “shall render advisory opinions to Town employees on written request and, upon request of the Town Board, make recommendations to such Town Board.”

Asked why there’s movement now to reform and reinvigorate the Ethics Committee, Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla said Saturday that she’d rather not discuss the Town Board’s deliberations in its executive sessions, but that “it’s a good thing” to have an active Ethics Committee.

Councilman Jim Colligan was asked if the Town Board’s pick of Stephen Kiely for town attorney has triggered the call for a re-boot of the Ethics Committee. Mr. Kiely is the attorney for the Soloviev Group, a major real estate owner on the Island, and his appointment caused many residents to charge there are potential conflicts of interest.

Mr. Kiely and Supervisor Gerry Siller have pledged that Mr. Kiely will recuse himself from all dealings between the Town and the Soloviev Group.

Mr. Colligan said Mr. Kiely’s appointment had nothing to do with reforming the Ethics Committee, rather it was public charges made by Bert Waife that Mike Anglin, a member of the Waterways Management Council, had aided applicants in seeking moorings. As a former owner of Jack’s Marine, Mr. Anglin sold gear for moorings and installed them, but also charged a fee to customers who wanted him to fill out their applications.

Mr. Anglin told the Board he had identified himself to customers as a WMAC member, saying he could fill out their applications because he was aware of what WMAC members wanted. At the same time, he recused himself from discussions and voting on any matters affecting his customers.

Mr. Colligan believed a lot of angry words and accusations of personal integrity over the issue could have been avoided by referring the dispute to an Ethics Committee for recommendations.