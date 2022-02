North Field meadow grasses in the snow. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

Youngsters are invited to come to Mashomack during Winter Break, the week of Feb. 21 – 25, and grab a scavenger hunt list to take with you on the trails.

Explore the woods and see if you can find the different ways that Mashomack is alive in the winter.

Complete the hunt and take home a small prize.

Scavenger hunt lists will be available at the trail head.