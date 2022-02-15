Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 15, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Cruz A. Barcenes-Sandoval of Huntington Station was driving on North Ferry Road on Feb. 7 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On Feb. 10, 12 tickets were issued. Matthew K. Kast of Shelter Island and David Lozano of Port Jefferson Station were both ticketed on Clinton Avenue for driving while visibility was distorted by broken glass.

Jaime A. Grijalva of Bayshore was given two tickets on Clinton Avenue for driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.

Also on Clinton Avenue, Leroy J. Boynton of Mastic Beach received summonses for visibility distorted by broken glass and for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police issued five tickets to Hector Geovanny L. Ardon of Greenport for failure to stop at a stop sign on Waverly place; driving with improper plates; and operating a vehicle without insurance, registration or a license.

Kevin A. Cante-Pacheco of Greenport was given a summons on Clinton Avenue for driving with improper plates.

Seven summonses were written for three drivers on Feb. 12. Robert G. Veksler of Brooklyn was ticketed on New York Avenue for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass.

Luis A. Rodas-Vasquez of Shelter Island received two summonses for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Michael D. Tryon of Shelter Island was given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign on North Ferry Road. Police also issued him a ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and a third for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police conducted distracted driving, radar enforcement, traffic stops and road checks on Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 through 13 in the Center, Menantic and the Heights, resulting in seven warnings and 19 tickets.

Accidents

There were two draft accident reports: On Feb. 10, Nicholas L. Merville of Shelter Island was pulling out of his driveway on Congdon Road onto the westbound lane next to another vehicle parked in front of his residence. Peter Mikochik of Shelter Island was walking with traffic in the westbound lane when he was hit at a low rate of speed by Mr. Merville who stated his view was obstructed by windshield frost and he didn’t see Mr. Mikochik walking. Mr. Mikohik fell backwards onto the pavement, resulting in abrasions to the knees. He was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Mr. Merville was ticketed for having his driver’s side view obstructed.

On Feb. 13, Nicholas C. Wityk of New York City said he was driving west on Shore Road when he lost control of his car due to snow and ice and hit a tree, damaging the vehicle’s left rear, and then hit a pole causing more damage to the front right quarter panel. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Other reports

A caller told police on Feb. 7 that her neighbor had a worker cutting down a tree on her property line and was on her property. An officer spoke to the worker and advised him to stay on the neighbor’s side of the fence.

On the 8th, a strong smell of propane was reported at a Silver Beach residence. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and said the smell was coming from an empty propane tank.

Also on Feb. 8, a Center landlord reported that when she went to check on a tenant’s apartment, she found the main outside door was open. An officer checked the apartment and found no sign of any criminal activity or items missing.

Suffolk Town Police reported receiving numerous 911 calls from the Island that had no purpose. An officer contacted the caller several times and confirmed that there was no reason for the calls.

On Feb. 9, a Center caller told police she thought she heard someone in the thick brush at the side of her house. When she went to look, she found a backpack in the brush. Police searched and found no sign that anyone was in the area.

Police received a call documenting a Fed Ex scam on Feb. 11. Also on the 11th, a complainant was concerned that the demolition of a house in Dering Harbor was creating a safety hazard. An officer found that there was appropriate fencing around the construction site. An extra patrol was requested by the caller.

While on a traffic post in the Center on Feb. 11, an officer saw a person throwing three garbage bags into a construction dumpster. The person was advised to remove the garbage and dispose of it properly at the Recycling Center.

An anonymous caller reported on the 11th that lights at the Fiske Field basketball court were shining in windows. An officer was subsequently told that the lights were on a timer and would automatically shut off at 10 p.m.

On Feb. 13 in the morning and again shortly before midnight, the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor Highway Departments were advised to clear and sand roadways.

A phone scam involving a financial crime was reported on Feb. 13. Also on that date, police were asked by an out-of-town resident to check on whether he had left his garage doors open; an officer confirmed the doors were closed.

In other incidents, police performed court duty; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes for 5th and 6th graders at the school; responded to two lost and found calls; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; conducted a well-being check; and provided traffic control for a funeral.

Alarms

On Feb. 7, a burglary alarm at a Dering Harbor residence was set off by a cleaning staff that had entered the wrong password.

On the 11th, the Fire Department determined that a fire alarm at a home on Ram Island was accidentally activated by construction work on the premises.

An alarm on the 13th in the Center was set off by mistake by a child.

Animals

A caller reported finding a dog at large in the Center that appeared to be injured. She took it to the vet where the animal control officer (ACO) responded and determined that the dog had been taken from its own yard and was not injured.

A dog at large was also reported in the Center; the ACO found the dog on its own property. An injured dog on a Center street was called in; an officer and the ACO found the dog was not injured but suffered from bone cancer; the owner was notified.

A Center homeowner asked for an officer to remove a squirrel stuck in her home. On the officer’s arrival, a caretaker said he would open the doors so the squirrel could leave.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb 7, 8 and 11.