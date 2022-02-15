Two new Island COVID cases reported, as number of infected residents keeps falling

A microscopic view of a lab sample containing the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (Credit: Public Health Image Library)

Two new cases of Islanders infected with COVID-19 were recorded over the past week, according to Town officials.

So far, with the new cases, 146 residents infected with the virus have been recorded on the Island since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

No new cases have been reported at the Shelter Island School this week.

Suffolk County’s rate among residents who tested positive for the virus was at 3.3% on a seven-day average, down from 5.3% the previous week.

The County’s and Town’s numbers of infected people have been steadily falling over the past several weeks.

It was announced at Tuesday’s Town board work session that those using the FIT Center are not required to wear masks if they’re fully vaccinated. Without proof of vaccination, masks must be worn.

The Senior Center still has a mask mandate in place, except when eating.