Girls basketball team looking sharp — Learning and competing together

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island junior high girls basketball team had its second game on Thursday, Feb. 10. With their first game out of the way, some players were noticeably less nervous as the team faced the Greenport Purple squad.

Coach Laura Mayo puts out a balanced squad with a mix of 7th and 8th graders. With 11 athletes, she can often send in a full new set of five players, a luxury for Island sports. This allows each athlete to get a good rest and a chance for everyone to get game time and gain confidence.

During the first quarter, Kyra Sciacchitano quickly moved into position on the court, confident in where she should go. Jade Samuelson showed good decision making, grabbing a rebound, then passing the ball to the point guard and hustling down the court to get in position for offense. Mae Brigham isn’t afraid to shoot, and after getting fouled on a shot attempt, she stepped to the free throw line.

Although her first shot bounced out, the second was a swish, getting the Islanders on the board.

Greenport proved to be a good match for the home team. The Islanders’ bench was vocal and positive, giving words of advice: “Get in front of your girl, don’t let them make a basket,” and “Call your number,” shows increased understanding and engagement in the game.

Sadie Green-Clark is listening to her teammates’ encouragement and learning positioning on the court. After two years of 6-foot distances, separate supplies and careful protocols, it takes a shift in mentality to lean in to being physical on the basketball court. Madison Sobejana has made that shift quickly, being willing to handle the ball in traffic, and play tough defense.

Brigham was fouled again, and scored again. Changing up scoring tactics, she also made her way along the baseline and grabbed another 2 points for the team. The half ended with Greenport out to an 8-4 lead.

Coming back from the halftime break the team found their scoring groove, with three different athletes adding points. The team has been working hard on which passes to use in what situation.

Both Lauren Gibbs and Elena Schack notched assists as their heads-up passing resulted in baskets. Gibbs threw a nice pass to an on-the-move Mandy Marcello. Marcello is quick and aggressive, and isn’t afraid to put up shots. Schack made a decisive pass to Gibbs, who dropped the ball through the hoop.

The team is also improving their knowledge of where to be and why. This shows in their rebounding, which gives our team second shots or denies the opponent a chance to shoot again.

Lili Kuir pulled down three rebounds in the 3rd quarter, one of eight Islanders who grabbed rebounds during the game. Brigham got one of her own rebounds and put it back to pull the home team within one point of the Porters at 11-10.

The fourth quarter showed that the team is beginning to see the court better. Marcello made a long pass down the court to an open teammate, putting pressure on the Porters defense. Keili Osorio is stepping up, becoming assertive as she hauled down a rebound for the team.

Rosie Hanley has added to her basketball repertoire, not only using her quick feet on defense, but finding the confidence to take shots. This is important to spread the offense and challenge the opponents’ defense, knowing they can’t just key in on one or two players.

As time ticked down, the team continued to fight to the end. Greenport ended up taking the game 13-10, but as the team huddled up afterwards, Coach Mayo expressed her pleasure in the team’s improvement and good decision making.

She asked two questions: “Did you play hard? Did you have fun?” The answer to both was, “Yes!” She smiled, “There are two wins right there.”

The next home game for the team is today, Thursday, Feb. 17 against Mattituck Blue.

Following the winter break, the team will play Southold Red on Monday, March 7.