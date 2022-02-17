Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Feb. 17, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, at 8 a.m. at Youth Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Music Trivia & Light Movement: Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m., Senior Center via Zoom, [email protected].

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, Senior Center, sara.mundy[email protected].

Seated Zumba Gold: Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected].

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, Senior Activity Center, Zoom, [email protected].

Social Circle Club, crafts, games: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Zoom, [email protected].

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive zoom link.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Magic: the Gathering (13+), 3 p.m. (In Person) But Sara, what’s Magic: the Gathering? It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and never-before-played…players are welcome to join us. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Teen Movie Night: Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) Come watch Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse (PG). The movie does feature bright flashing lights, loud noises, and plenty of action. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Twig Snowflake Craft (Ages 2 – 5) 1 p.m. (In Person) Super easy to make but delightfully fun twig snowflakes — a perfect decoration for winter. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 –

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

DIY Mini Catapult – Take and Make

Ever wanted to make your own catapult and bring destruction to your enemy’s fortress? Well now you can …Kinda — making mini versions that are perfect for catapulting candy at friends and foe. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 23

Paw Patrol Movie Day, 4:30 p.m. (In Person) No job is too big and no pup is too small for this action-packed Paw Patrol Movie. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Watercolor Painting (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person) Get ready to paint with watercolors and create your own magical work of art, using a basic watercolor palette and flat canvases. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS NOTE: All Adult programs on the Library calendar will be conducted via Zoom. Register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Friday Night Dialogue: Michael Bloomberg -The Limits of Power with Lynne Weikart, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Michael Bloomberg served three terms as mayor of New York City. In her new book, Lynn Weikart evaluates Bloomberg’s major policy initiatives – the successes and the failures. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Parks For All: Frederick Law Olmsted w/ Cornell Cooperative Extension, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Frederick Law Olmsted designed Central Park, Prospect Park, and many other well-loved parks across the United States. In this fascinating program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension, discover the trademarks of Olmsted’s designs and see how his parks continue to be enjoyed today. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Shelter Island Friends of Music concert featuring trumpeter Brandon Ridenour, will be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

TOWN MEETINGS

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, February 17, 9 to 10 a.m. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89239461080?pwd=amVMMXZlWG1HaUtiNEo1TVZWNStQQT09

Meeting ID: 892 3946 1080

Password: 694744

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, February 18, 3 to 4 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84544838472?pwd=RUZHNVAyUG1ZdnR4NFpOQStNU2tsUT09

Meeting ID: 845 4483 8472

Passcode: 222831

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, February 18, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

PRESIDENTS’ DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, February 21, 2022

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, February 22, 1 to 4 p.m.

Zoom:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, February 23, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Zoom:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81405836676?pwd=Rm9HdXhIelhVZnMyZWZnOU5pSUJBUT09

Meeting ID: 814 0583 6676

Passcode: 330307

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, February 24, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191992542?pwd=cElkais1TkZydUdtclJlcWcrbnR2QT09

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075