Shelter Island School District proposed budget comes in at $12.57 million

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The promise to submit a budget under the state-imposed 2% tax cap is well on its way to being a reality for the Shelter Island School District.

At Tuesday night’s budget workshop, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., outlined a proposal that would come in at $12.57 million, compared with the current $12.38 million in the current school year’s spending plan. It undercuts the 2% cap, currently coming in at 1.52%. Last year, the budget came in at 1.93%, just below the 2% tax cap.

If nothing else is cut, spending would increase next year by $188,358.

But the superintendent told the Board of Education before the proposed budget is adopted in April, he’s looking to further decrease spending from what’s in the draft. Working with staff, the effort is to stick to the theme “continuous progress and financial responsibility.”

The district is expected to see at least a 3% increase in state aid based on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) budget proposal. In past years, governors cut educational spending in their proposals, while the legislature added funds for school districts. But that wasn’t the case with the governor’s proposal for the next school year.

The budget draft sets the state aid at a 3% increase, but that could change if the State Legislature adds more money to fund education. State budgets have been coming in on time for many years and if that continues, the state will finalize its budget on or before April 1. The Board of Education doesn’t vote to adopt a proposal to submit to voters until April 11.

The next budget workshop is set for Monday, Feb. 28, when Mr. Doelger and Board of Education members will begin scanning the latest draft to find savings, and that will continue March 14 in an effort to make further adjustments.

After the Board of Education adopts a budget proposal on April 11, it will hold a formal budget hearing May 9. But by then, it will be too late to adjust the proposal that will appear on the ballot on May 17.

Videos of the budget sessions are posted on the school’s website under the Board of Education tab.

To mask or not to mask

Mr. Doelger told the Board of Education if the state’s mask mandate for schools is lifted by mid-March, it will fall to them to decide whether to continue to require masks in the building, waive the requirement, or make it optional for each person to decide for themselves.