02.18.2022 Around the Island 'Souper' Bowl success By Reporter Staff National Honor Society Members Angelina Rice, Franny Regan, Harrison Weslek (NJHS member), Emmett Cummings and Hayden Rylott sort food donations for the Shelter Island Pantry at the Presbyterian Church. Their Souper Bowl Food Drive raised $300 and 631 items. Congratulations to all for a great effort helping the community. (Credit: Janine Mahoney)