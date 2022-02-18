Weather Service: High Wind Warning for Shelter Island

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Shelter Island and the East End are under a High Wind Warning, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), until 10 a.m. this morning, Friday, Feb. 18.



Strong southwest winds are forecast to be around 34 mph, but gusting up to 60 mph, driving heavy rains across the Island.



At about 5:15 a.m., Peter Reich recorded gusts of 59 mph on his Davis Vantage Pro 2 weather station.



The rain will continue through the morning, with the possibility of a thunderstorm, according to the NWS.



It will get colder throughout the day, with the NWS calling for temperatures to drop to 35 degrees by late afternoon.



Tonight, temperatures will continue to fall to a low of 22, and the winds will turn to the northwest at 6 to 11 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.