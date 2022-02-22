Policy calls for no student rankings: Small school rankings negate accuracy

(Credit: Courtesy image)

The Shelter Island Board of Education introduced a policy change at its Feb. 15 meeting that, if adopted, would create a “no ranking” system for district students.

Because of the small size of the school, determining class ranking fails to give an accurate picture of a student performance, according to the draft of the policy.

Despite the proposed change, individual requests for scholarship ranking will be calculated based on:

• A computation of the cumulative grade point averages using the assigned course credit.

• Cumulative grade point averages for college transcripts would be calculated at the end of the junior year and updated at the end of the first semester of the senior year.

• Credits earned at other schools will be interpreted and assigned credit by the principal and guidance counselor.

• Student assisted courses will receive pass or fail status and excluded from calculating a grade point average, but will be provided with a transcript. If a student retakes a course after failing, both the original failure and the new pass will be provided.

Courses taken abroad by Shelter Island students will be evaluated after the transcript for those courses is received and evaluated by the principal and guidance counselor. But those courses won’t be part of determining an overall grade point average. Foreign exchange students would still be expected to complete all requirements for credit.

The full draft is on the school website for those who wish to comment prior to its anticipated final approval in March.

Field trip changes

At a first reading of a change in the district’s field trip regulations, the Board is recommending elimination of a provision requiring financial information be presented at least a month prior to final approval of a trip.

Traditionally, presentations have included estimates of costs and ways of financing, including fundraising activities to offset what families might have to pay. Money from sources, including the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, and contributions made by others, are to ensure no student will be unable to participate due to a lack of money.

Capital improvements

The Board adopted a resolution declaring there would be no negative environmental effects from building and maintenance projects the district plans. The projects include refurbishing the tennis courts; applying security window film; installing new lockers; and installing additional security cameras.