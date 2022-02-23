One new COVID case reported this week

(Credit: Tara Smith)

Shelter Island continues to see signs that the COVID pandemic has perhaps turned a corner for the better.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said that good trends are continuing.

She reported that one Islander tested positive for the virus — as opposed to two new cases reported a week ago — bringing the total number to 147 Islanders infected since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

The trend of cases in Suffolk County continues on a downward path as well, with the rate of residents testing positive at 2.2% of the overall population, down from 3.3% last week.