Police act on two school threat cases, one remains under investigation

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

School officials reported two incidents involving threats. The first occurred on Dec. 16, 2021 and the second on Feb. 16 this year.

The nature of the threats hasn’t been revealed by the Police Department or the school, but Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said no specific student was threatened.

Beyond that, he said he was “reluctant” to comment since he’s not allowed to discuss the discipline of a student.

Police Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg said the December incident was “fully investigated and adjudicated.”

It was determined the appropriate response was to refer the incident back to school officials “for resolution through school policies and services.”

The latest incident remains under active investigation. The student has been suspended from school pending a superintendent’s hearing.

Det. Sgt. Thilberg said numerous services have been recommended to the family to assist the juvenile.

Suffolk County Family Court System officials have been consulted regarding the possibility of a criminal charge should it be “warranted and necessary” if other efforts to help the student “are not productive or successful,” Det. Sgt. Thilberg said.