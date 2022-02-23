Self-guided tours ofTaylor’s Island could be on the way

A view of Taylor’s Island. (Credit: Linda Puls)

Imagine strolling a unique property with you as your own knowledgeable tour guide.

The site that was gifted to the people of Shelter Island by S. Gregory Taylor, Taylor’s Island, for the “use and enjoyment of the general public” could provide a self-guided tour accessible on your cellphone if a grant application slated to be filed by the end of next week is awarded.

Charity Robey, Reporter columnist and feature writer, and a member of the Taylor’s Island Foundation, has been leading the effort aimed at securing $10,000 from The Robert D.L. Gardiner Foundation. The Foundation, established in 1987, primarily provides money for projects that preserve Long Island cultural and historic resources

It was named for Robert David Lion Gardiner because, as his family has said, of his “personal passion for New York history.”

The Gardiner family and descendants have owned Gardiners Island since 1639 when it was part of a royal grant from England’s King Charles I. Robert David Lion Gardiner was the 16th Lord of the Manor of Gardiners Island until his death in August 2004.

The Foundation was formed for educational and charitable purposes initially to benefit the Town of Islip, but now seeks to provide money to “existing and future historical societies of collections and repositories for the deposit, collection and examination of documents and artifacts of various kinds relevant to heritage and traditions” and to “encourage preservation, restoration and exhibition by existing and future historical societies of at least one facility appropriate to such purpose.”

Taylor’s Island and its historic Smith-Taylor Cabin, built around 1900 by F.M. Smith, would appear to fit the bill. Another of the wonders of Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor is that it’s a “tombolo,” or a sand bar connecting Taylor’s Island to the rest of Shelter Island, and isn’t accessible by land at high tides.

Taylor’s Island

It occurred to Ms. Robey that a walking tour on a cellphone would help visitors to better experience this unique jewel of the East End.

In putting together the application, Ms. Robey has been contacting vendors to ascertain costs involved in creating such a tour. She needed a letter from the Town Board supporting the application and the only hurdle was to determine if such a grant would require matching money from the Town.

P.A.T. Hunt, who has led the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, said this grant wouldn’t entail any matching money as many other grants do.

Ms. Robey said she hopes for a positive response from the Gardiner Foundation with a quick turn-around so the self-guiding tours could be in place by the Memorial Day weekend.