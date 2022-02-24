Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Feb. 24, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org to register.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., at Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up at 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x 3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Watercolor Painting (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person) Get ready to paint with watercolors and create your own magical work of art, using a basic watercolor palette and flat canvases. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Mario Kart Tournament, 2 p.m. (In Person)

Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session. Masks are required and spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

PARENTS DISCUSSION: SERIOUSLY, COVID? How to help kids thrive during and post-COVID-19. Guest speaker, Kyn Laube, Executive Director, Hugs, Inc. Community Center, 6 p.m. For info contact [email protected].

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Shakespeare in Community, The Taming of the Shrew, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) silibrary.org

Shakespeare’s comedy of gender and materialism provides ample food for thought. Join a discussion led by writer Becky Cole.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Willa Cather Book Club – “O Pioneers!”, 2 p.m. (Zoom) This Book Club, run by Terry Lucas, is dedicated to the works of Willa Cather. This month’s selection, “O Pioneers!” is Cather’s story of a woman trying to save a failing farm on the Nebraska prairie. Stop at the library to pick up your copy. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Mystery Book Club – Force of Nature by Jane Harper, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) silibrary.org

This Book Club, run by Jocelyn Ozolins, explores a wide range of mysteries. In this month’s selection, five women go on a hike in a rugged Australian mountain range but only four come out of the woods. Pick up your copy at the library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

The Town of Shelter Island is suspending all in-person public meetings. All meetings will be conducted via video conference.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, February 24, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191992542?pwd=cElkais1TkZydUdtclJlcWcrbnR2QT09

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, February 28, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81329978776?pwd=V2t6WjFDTEtEbjB2eVhkMXVYR3R4UT09

Meeting ID: 813 2997 8776

Passcode: 027664

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, February 28, Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, March 1, 9 – 10 a.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86841597686?pwd=dlFKbWVUclQxaTVGTkJlcWlIazFLUT09

Meeting ID: 868 4159 7686

Passcode: 327119

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, March 1, 1 – 4 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

WQI

Thursday, March 3, 6 to 7 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82853468178?pwd=bGZ1T3BLR1pBOEtHU1lXTWVCVG5SUT09

Meeting ID: 828 5346 8178

Passcode: 214241