Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, Feb. 24, 2022

For all Islanders

To the Editor:

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank those people who have offered their support over the past two weeks, as well as those who gave me the opportunity to serve the Town of Shelter Island for the last four years.

My parents first brought me to Shelter Island when I was one-month-old, and I grew up on the Island. It is part of my soul. It has been my honor to serve this Town, and while I would have liked to continue, I believe it is more important that the Town not lose sight of the serious work that needs to be done.

I hope this Town will show the new town attorney the same courtesy you have all given me these past years, since his success can only be good for the Town as a whole.

Sadly, the way things have been done on Shelter Island for years is not sustainable in the modern world. We are a Town in transition, trying to hold on to the past, while adjusting to new realities.

If we are going to solve problems like housing and water, which seem daunting even on a good day, we need to accept that we will have to find creative solutions, and that not everyone will be happy with them. We may not always agree with the Town Board, but I believe that they always have the best interests of the Island at heart.

What has always been special about Shelter Island is not the natural beauty or the charm, but rather the community of people, and the lack of elitism or exclusivity. Living here made you lucky, not important or special. We need to treat each other with dignity and respect and talk to our neighbors rather than about them.

I cannot conclude without expressing my admiration for the people who work for the Town. Many of the people put in extra time and go above and beyond every day. They care about the Island and about doing the best they can for the people. It has been my honor to work with them.

Please keep this in mind when you are dealing with them, and particularly when they have to tell you something you may not want to hear.

Finally, I would like to again thank the Town and people of Shelter Island for the opportunity to serve as your Town Attorney.

ROBERT DeSTEFANO Jr., Shelter Island

What is going on?

To the Editor:

Thank you to Michael Coles, Jim Dougherty and Paul Shepherd for their wonderful letters, and to Camille Anglin for writing a great letter in defense of her husband’s integrity (“Your Letters,” Feb. 17).

Now in a nano-second, one of Dering Harbor’s oldest homes built by a well-known tractor firm disappeared before one’s eyes.

I am just exhausted trying to figure out what is going on here on Shelter Island and happy to see an advocacy group has been formed. As soon as I meet up with the mole and have tea and cake I shall hopefully find out!

GEORGIANA B. KETCHAM, Shelter Island

Recusal and voting

To the Editor:

In your lead letter to the editor last week Camille Anglin states that “He [Mike Anglin] has always recused himself from voting on all mooring applications he filed.”

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr.’s comment at the Town Board work session stated that there should be recusal from the discussion, in addition to recusal from voting. Here is the zoom meeting work session of the Town Board: https://youtu.be/jYiGI_JfRAE, and at 29:22-39:00 and 2:35:01-2:40:55 are the relevant moments.

BERT WAIFE, Shelter Island