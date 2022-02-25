Islanders shine in music, visual arts

Composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff in his Island home. (Credit: Katya Wolosoff)

• On Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., Island composer Bruce Wolosoff premieres at The Church, a performance and exhibit space in Sag Harbor, offering an insider’s look at some of the most popular works for piano by one of his favorite composers, Claude Debussy.

Mr. Wolosoff says, “Debussy found inspiration for his music in paintings, in poetry, in other music, and in the natural world around him.” Visit thechurchsagharbor.org for tickets.

• Island artist Ana Martinez Orizondo has collaborated with fashion designer Gabriela Hearst for her fall winter 2022 collection, which was shown last week in New York City.

“Winter Horse,” by Ana Martinwz Orizondo. (Credit: Ana Martinwz Orizondo)

Ms. Hearst used “Winter Horse” for her poncho, which appeared on the runway and will also be used on sweaters and blankets. Visit anamartinezorizondo.com to learn more about her art as well as the fashion collaboration.

• The Perlman Music Program is offering the latest in its Stires-Stark Virtual Alumni Recitals, featuring Chase Park, cellist, recipient of the Valerija and Ladislaus Medveckis Fellowship at the Curtis Institute of Music.

He has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in the United States, Paris, Berlin, and Athens.

Cellist Chase Park. (Credit: NV Factory)

Chase has been part of the PMP community since 2010, studying at the Summer Music School in Shelter Island, the Winter Residency in Sarasota, and the Chamber Music Workshop.

Enjoy the recital any time by visiting perlmanmusicprogram.org/pmp-from-home.