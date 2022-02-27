Weather Service: Bright and breezy winter day for Shelter Island

February sunset at Crab Creek. (Credit Don Bindler)

Today will be a bright and breezy day with plenty of sunshine, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will be near 42 degrees, with winds from the west at 15 to 21 mph, gusting to 32 mph, bringing wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight, there’s a slight chance of snow flurries before 10 p.m., according to the NWS, with a low temperature of about 19 degrees.

The wind will shift to the northwest at 17 to 24 mph, making the night feel more like 5 to 15 degrees.