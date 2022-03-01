Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 1, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Following an investigation into a theft from a Center business, police arrested Ralph R. Taragan, 79,of Shelter Island on Feb. 23 at his home. Mr. Taragan was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree. He was processed, released on an appearance ticket and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On Feb. 22, following an investigation and information based on an anonymous tip, police arrested Lennart E. Wessberg Jr., 41, of Patchogue at a traffic stop on the Island. He was charged with three traffic violations — aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, unlicensed operation and speeding. Mr. Wessberg Jr. was processed on these charges, released in his own recognizance and told to return to Justice Court at a later date.

At that time, he was also wanted on an active Suffolk County Court bench warrant regarding a burglary and was subsequently turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Summonses

Carlos E. Segarra of Shirley was stopped by police on North Cartwright Road on Feb. 21 and ticketed for operating a vehicle while using an electronic device. He received a second ticket for unlicensed operation.

On Feb. 24, Mitchell D. Rice of Shelter Island was given a summons on Thomas Street for driving an uninspected vehicle. On the same day, Eric R. Kraus of Shelter Island was issued a summons on North Ferry Road for also driving an uninspected vehicle.

Britta Steilmann of East Hampton was given a summons on West Neck Road on Feb. 27 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Police conducted 17 distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Cartwright, the Heights and Menantic on Feb. 22 through 24 and Feb. 26 and 27, resulting in 10 warnings and five tickets.

Accidents

On Feb. 24, Sal Viviano of Shelter Island reported minor damage to the front right quarter panel of his vehicle. The damage apparently occurred at an undetermined location.

Other reports

A heat detector alarm was activated on Feb. 22 at a Center home; the Shelter Island Fire Department said it was set off because of a system malfunction.

A caller told police that a small truck was seen leaving his property on Feb. 23. He said there was a history of people stealing from his property and that no one had permission to be at that location.

A case of harassment was reported to police on the 23rd, but an officer informed the complainant that the description did not constitute harassment.

A caller reported getting a flat tire in the Heights on that date; an officer contacted Liberty Towing and the tire was changed.

Police were contacted about a complaint on Feb. 24. An officer explained that the police did not deal with civil litigation and that the reported comment did not constitute harassment at that time.

An officer responded to a domestic dispute in Longview on Feb. 25. Neither party wanted to pursue charges but agreed to separate for the night.

Also on that date, a person walked into police headquarters to report that a TV satellite dish had washed up on his property from Menantic Creek. The Highway Department removed the object.

A caller told police on Feb.26 that the front door was open at a neighbor’s Ram Island home. An officer responded and secured the residence with no problem.

Police were notified that from March 1 through March 20, the parking lot and tennis court in West Neck would be “repurposed” and all vehicles should be parked along Shore Road during that period.

In other incidents, police responded to a lost and found report; provided an escort to North Ferry; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; and delivered an affidavit of trespass for signature.

Animals

An injured deer was reported in the woods in West Neck but was not located.

An animal control officer (ACO) recognized a dog reported at large in Silver Beach and contacted its owner to retrieve the dog. A Hay Beach owner told police about a lost dog. An ACO assisted in a search of the area until the dog returned home on its own.

Sick raccoons in Menantic and South Ferry Hills were taken by the ACO to a vet for euthanasia. A third sick raccoon in the Center was called in but the ACO searched the area with negative results.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Southampton Hospital on Feb. 24 and 26 and one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 25.