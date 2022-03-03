Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Staying focused on affordable housing

(Courtesy photo)

The Community Housing Board (CHB) has brought great enthusiasm and knowledge to the effort to create affordable rental and sale houses on Shelter Island.

Besides doubling its meetings to keep the process moving forward, members have spent many hours between meetings gathering information from other communities, exploring ways to finance projects and, thanks to Islander architect Michael Shatken, viewing potential designs for affordable housing.

We’re impressed with the abilities and energy the CHB has brought to the work.

At the same time, we offer a word of caution about the need to prioritize and not get sidetracked by efforts that are being addressed by other committees and the Town Board.

Hardworking CHB Chairman Chris DiOrio, at last week’s meeting, locked horns with Supervisor Gerry Siller when Mr. DiOrio said his committee needs a decision on where the Center wastewater project will locate its treatment system. It’s not that the decision is unimportant to develop housing sites. All three locations being looked at for houses or apartments could indeed be affected by decisions made about the wastewater project.

But the Water Advisory Committee, the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, Town Board and Town Engineer Joe Finora are exploring decisions affecting not only the placement of the septic treatment system, but overall design of the project meant to serve several Center buildings.

The CHB will soon be adding to its work, serving on the Advisory Board tackling passage of a November referendum that could allow Shelter Island to benefit from money generated by a transfer tax paid by home buyers through the Peconic Bay Region Community Housing Fund. If a referendum to participate is approved, money would flow to help pay for costs associated with affordable housing.

The CHB also has to develop a request for proposals for a consultant to perform a needs assessment to bolster the argument favoring affordable housing. Residents have anecdotal evidence to support their views. But a professional, independent study can help substantiate the need and determine its scope.

Then, of course, there’s ongoing work the CHB has been doing that must continue. We appeal to Mr. DiOrio and the CHB to focus on efforts to ensure the Town can house its labor force and volunteers, stop the trade parade and provide for people critical to the character of what makes Shelter Island unique.