Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, March 3, 2022

Highly qualified

To the Editor:

It’s time to set the record straight about the qualifications of our new Town Attorney Stephen Kiely. We should disclose that Stephen is our son-in-law, married to our daughter Julia.

The “Open Letter” Christine Houston paid to publish in the Reporter last week misrepresented Stephen’s qualifications. Stephen is, in fact, highly qualified to be our town attorney. Stephen graduated magna cum laude from law school in 2004. Since then, Stephen has, among other things, served several Suffolk County towns, including Southampton and, most recently, Southold as assistant town attorney.

He has acted as special counsel to the villages of West Hampton Dunes, Lake Grove and Pequot; prosecuted village code violations for Greenport; and advised the Mattituck Park District. Stephen recently co-chaired the Southold Joint Justice Review and Reform Task Force, charged with formulating a plan to revamp the town’s justice system.

Ms. Houston also misrepresented the nature of Stephen’s work for the Soloviev Group. As Stacey Lynne (Soloviev) explained in her recent post to the Shelter Island Local Facebook group, while Stephen did represent the Solovievs in their unopposed request to the Shelter Island ZBA for variances to restore the Chequit Annex, he did not represent them in the purchase of the Chequit, Jack’s, or the funeral home in Cutchogue. [The Reporter corrected the inaccuracies: https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2022/02/25/correction-6/ Mr. Kiely confirmed that he didn’t represent the Solovievs in the purchase of the funeral home, but later provided legal advice on land use related to the property].

Anyone qualified to be our Town Attorney who has practiced law on the East End would likely encounter the occasional conflict of interest, whether with another client, family member or close friend. Recognizing this, the Town wisely provided for such contingencies. The salary is commensurate with Stephen’s qualifications and the increasingly complex demands of the job.

As for the hiring process, towns do not normally rely on executive search firms when filling high level positions. While these are often political appointments, that was not so here. Stephen has no political party affiliation and no previous political connection to Shelter Island. Stephen merely applied for a position advertised in this paper, disclosing potential conflicts, and accepted the job when it was offered.

We urge everyone to consider Bob DeStefano Jr.’s gracious letter of last week, counseling us to work with Stephen, as his “success can only be good for the town as a whole.”

BECKY NORTHEY and DOUG BRODER, Shelter Island

Let’s see

To the Editor:

Let’s see, transparency is bottle glass obscuring all sight but offering cool green, a color called sillygreen.

Let’s see, the peons must be shackled in time and subject, but the elite may go berserk at the dump.

Let’s see, the Island can be invaded at Bootlegger’s and left unprotected, but zoning can be manipulated. Motto: Demolish, then decry.

Let’s see, Island water can be pumped, siphoned and polluted, but the peons will be given three minutes per quarter. Motto: Never let a good gift go unpunished.

Let’s see, play three-card monte at every turn. Keep all distracted. Motto: Elect, but transfer power to the appointed.

Let’s see, we are issued rules for conduct and the piper keeps homeowners dancing to higher and higher taxes. Motto: Keep homeowners spinning faster and higher!

Let’s see, lawyers from out of a hat can do all sorts of tricks, but send the Ethics Committee in the nick of time. Motto: Recuse! Recuse!

Let’s see, play your cards right and retire just in time to be housed by town/county/state in the latest modular. Never pay rent again. Great for gamblers! Motto: Some pigs are more equal than others.

Let’s see, no banana republic are we, just a wormy apple pie!

Let’s see, we have added women. A magic formula? What could go wrong?

Where is that ad? Let me see. Something about Clean Water and Responsible Zoning — a voluntary organization. Think I’ll join.

VIRGINIA WALKER

Shelter Island

What matters most

To the Editor:

As full-time residents of Shelter Island, with ties going back some 50 years, we feel we would be remiss if we didn’t join voices with the many Islanders who were taken aback by the recent and extremely abrupt dismissal of Town Attorney Bob DeStefano and the appointment of Stephen Kiely as his replacement.

The decision to hire Mr. Kiely, who clearly has a major conflict of interest in representing the town, as well as the Soloviev Group (TSG), the town’s fastest growing commercial property owner/developer, does not serve the people of Shelter Island ethically or financially.

Yes, yes, we are all aware of the fact that monies, though woefully inadequate monies, have been put aside to retain outside counsel when it is necessary for Mr. Kiely to recuse himself, as a result of his association with TSG. Why, we all have to wonder, is it necessary to hire the single counselor with such conflicts when there are many other qualified attorneys who would be 100% more appropriate for the position?

In recent months we have been inundated with new and outrageous proposals regarding new development and town government that all fly in the face of what is best for our small community. Happily, we have seen one of the most egregious proposals tabled — at least for the present time — the Gardiners Bay Country Club employee housing plan.

Why on earth has good money and precious time been dedicated to those projects which clearly have dire negative consequences to our precious aquifer and zoning regulations?

When do we go back to addressing the issues that matter most to Shelter Islanders and stop wasting taxpayers’ money on trumped-up septic proposals that fly in the face of the Community Preservation Fund, enormous housing units in AA zoned residential communities and extra hours for an outside attorney that we shouldn’t need?

What happened to by the people and for the people?

LESLIE and JED FELDMAN, Shelter Island

In support

To the Editor:

I want to call attention to “An Open Letter to the People of Shelter Island,” which appeared in the Reporter on February 24. The writer asks the Town Board to answer numerous questions that all Shelter Islanders should be concerned about; the hiring of Mr. Kiely to replace Robert DeStefano Jr., for the position of Town Attorney.

I want to know, and you should want to know, and we all need to hear from the Town Board the answers to all the bulleted items contained in this open letter. Most important are the following questions:

Why the job was posted on January 16 with a deadline of January 21?

Why such a salary increase?

How many applied for the position?

JANE BABINSKI, Shelter Island

Honor

To the Editor:

To inform those who are not fully aware of the deal regarding the Klenawicus Airstrip sale: After much discussion, this property was obtained, with the strict stipulation and demand that this delicate, pristine watershed would remain untouched forever. If not, deal would be off the table. The Town Board agreed to honor the demands. We should all appreciate the moral decision, to keep this parcel undisturbed.

It should be a no-brainer. Hey, better than 29 more properties individually developed sucking off the land. How would that have looked coming down Burns Road? The Town Board should never have entertained this bogus suggestion. Their answer should have been a resounding no. We made a deal — “Community Preservation” — untouched, unspoiled forever, as per the sale agreement.

Now more than ever, open space is precious. This island is being developed at an alarming rate. How would Town officials like this plant in their back yard? It’s time to step up and live up to your moral obligations. Why upset our community unnecessarily? A deal is a deal. Honor it and leave the airstrip parcel alone.

TOM YOUNG, Shelter Island