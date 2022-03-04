Shelter Island Justice Court report, March 4, 2022

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on February 28, 2022 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Gordon Z. Cantley, of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone, fined $100 plus $63.

Muniam K. Chaudry, of Jamaica, N.Y., to aggravated unlicensed operation, covering a stop sign violation, fined $200 plus $93.

James D. Dougherty of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation and covering a turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Libia M. Guichay-Gutama of Hampton Bays, to two equipment violations, reduced from unlicensed driving and a yield sign violation, fined $100 plus $63; and $75 for the second.

Mehmet M. Ozsu of Sag Harbor, to equipment violation, reduced from portable electronic device use while driving, fined $150 plus $63.

Ana J. Rodriguez-Parmigiani of Amityville, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 43 mph in a 25-mph zone, fined $100 plus $63.

Jessica C. Romm of New York City, to driving while intoxicated, first offense, covering DWI refusal and portable electronic device use, fined $300 plus $260; with a 90-day suspension and six-month conditional discharge.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Frank W. Bishop, for a stop sign violation; and Adrian A. Holguin, for imprudent speed.

Ten cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar at the request of defendants or their attorneys.