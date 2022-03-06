Weather Service: Fog and showers for Shelter Island on Sunday

Just after dawn in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Sunday, March 6, will be a cool, breezy, showery day for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be warmer than the last few days, with a high temperature reaching 55 degrees.

This morning will be foggy, with a southwest wind at 9 to 17 mph, but gusting as high as 30 mph.

Tonight, look for patches of fog and cloudy skies, according to the NWS.

It will stay mild, with a low around 48 degrees and winds staying out of the southwest at 8 to 15 mph, and gusting to 28 mph.