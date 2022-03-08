Community meeting on toll pandemic is taking — Lessons in coping for families

Monday evening at the Community Center, HUGS Executive Director Kym Laube telling it like it is about the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic, advising adults it’s particularly challenging for their children. (Credit: Julie Lane)

A 2020 Town Teen Assessment Project in Southampton revealed 87% of youths said they experienced stress within the previous 30 days either sometimes, frequently, or always and 19% admitted they had contemplated suicide. They worried about family and family health, they said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If those statistics are shocking, it’s unlikely the numbers are any different in other communities, according to HUGS Executive Director Kym Laube. HUGS is an acronym for Human Understanding & Growth Services, which is a licensed agency under the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

Ms. Laube spoke to a small group of parents and educators at the Community Center Monday night, helping them get in touch with their own feelings, identifying their children’s anxieties and offering healthy ways of coping.

Stress, unpredictability, fear, conflict, grueling — these are some of the words attendees linked to their feelings over the past two years. For many, even those living with others, there’s a feeling of isolation, and what’s hard to realize, Ms. Laube said, is that the difficult emotions felt to date haven’t even reached their peak. It’s why she’s speaking to groups throughout the area.

Statistics show an increase in alcoholism since 2019, up by 14% overall and with a 41% increase among women. Ms. Laube is 31 years into her own recovery from alcoholism and knows how feelings of anxiety can lead to seeking relief through substance abuse.

She described herself when she was a 15-year-old alcoholic as the girl other parents told their children to avoid. But one adult saw her pain, supported her and encouraged her to give up her resistance and follow a path to sobriety.

During the pandemic, as in the period that followed the 9/11 attacks on United States targets, there’s a tendency to want to hold a blanket over your head and avoid painful emotions, Ms. Laube said. The emotions many have access to are limited — good, bad, happy and sad. But in reality there are many more emotions, most of which seldom get expressed, she said.

Adults who are role models for children need to lead by example, she said, in their own behavior on how to cope with emotions.

She gave attendees a sheet to help guide them in creating a supportive space for their children:

• Don’t tell children to stop crying because it’s nothing; let them know you’re there for them.

• Don’t ask them what’s wrong now; tell them it must be upsetting and ask if they want to talk about it.

• Don’t tell them not to be mad; tell them their emotions are understandable.

• Don’t tell them it’s not a big deal; tell them it’s something you recognize is of value to them.

• Don’t tell them to calm down; ask what you can do to help them feel better.

• Don’t ask them what they were thinking; ask them to explain what they are feeling.

The guides to creating a safe and supportive space for children to express their feelings requires listening first and talking second; not judging them; and letting them see you express your own emotions, Ms. Laube said.

To help lift your spirits, physical activity can help, Ms. Laube said. It may be yoga for some, chopping wood for others, but it can be any number of activities.

It’s important to replace negative thoughts about yourself with positive ones and give yourself permission to struggle, without being hard on yourself, she said. For every negative thought, find two positive thoughts about yourself.

Reach out to others in a positive way, she suggested. Each week, write a thank-you note to someone who has helped you. That means at the end of a year, 52 people will get something positive you have generated.