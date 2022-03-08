Shelter Island Police Department blotter, March 8, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

On March 1 at 8:15 p.m., Benjamin Hubert Wyatt, 42, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance — Oxycodone — in the 7th degree. He was released on an appearance ticket and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Summonses

Anthony M. McAteer of Shelter Island was driving on Summerfield Place on March 2 when police issued him two tickets — for visibility distorted by broken glass and for operating an uninspected vehicle.

On that date, Kenneth R. DiPaola of Meriden, N.H. was given a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign on South Midway Road.

Ramon Vargas-Lopez of Corona received four tickets on March 3 on Grand Avenue: driving with no/insufficient brake lights; operating out of class; having improper plates (false temporary New Jersey plates); and driving an unregistered vehicle. His Jeep was impounded.

Reyna Gonzales of Greenport was given one summons on March 4 on North Ferry Road for driving with no/inadequate lights and a second one for unlicensed operation.

Damon A. Gambuto of Brooklyn was stopped on South Menantic Road on March 5 and ticketed for driving an uninspected vehicle and for unlicensed operation.

On March 6, Diego A. Martinez Gonzalez of New York City received two tickets on Brander Parkway for failure to stop at a stop sign and for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass.

Police conducted 12 distracted driving and traffic stops on March 2 through March 6 in the Center, Heights, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in nine tickets and seven warnings.

Accidents

Amira N. Lisle of Shelter Island told police she was driving east on Manwaring Road on Feb. 28 when a deer hit the passenger-side mirror and windshield of her vehicle, resulting in over $1,000 in damage.

In another deer-related accident on that date, Francisco T. Lisa Ca Jr. of El Mirage, Ariz. said he was headed south on North Ferry Road when a deer ran into the front end of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage. The deer had to be put down by police.

Arthur C. Luecker of Shelter Island reported he was driving north on Grand Avenue when Lisa Stamm of Shelter Island was trying to park her vehicle. She hit the passenger-side of his vehicle, causing damage to the rear quarter panel. According to the draft accident report, the front end of Ms. Stamm’s vehicle was also damaged. Both vehicles sustained damage over $1,000. There were no injuries.

Other reports

A caller told police about steam coming from a vacant house in Shorewood on Feb. 28. An officer checked the home and other residences in the area but was unable to locate the problem.

Also on the 28th, police were told about two boats on trailers located on a West Neck property. An officer contacted a relative of the owner who said he was storing the boats temporarily on his property.

A Center caller reported that she had seen on her “ring” camera a man walking the property and looking through the windows of the residence. She said the house was for sale, but was concerned and requested a police response. An officer found no one on the property and confirmed that the home was secure.

On March 1, an open garage door was reported open at a Center residence. An officer determined the door was open because it hadn’t been closed properly.

On that date, police were notified that a truck had been parked alongside a Silver Beach roadway for several weeks. It appeared to be broken down and was surrounded by traffic cone. The owner was subsequently contacted and said he was waiting for a new battery and, if that didn’t solve the problem, he would have the truck towed.

Police were informed on March 2 that water was coming out of the side of a Hay Beach residence. An officer located a water pipe, shut the water off by an outdoor valve and notified the owner.

Low-hanging wires were reported in West Neck on March 3, creating a hazardous condition. Optimum was notified.

Police received a call on March 4 from a woman who had locked herself in her fenced-in backyard and could not get the gate unlocked. An officer was able to unlock the gate.

On March 4, a Heights employee contacted police about a rodent infestation; the animal control officer explained that the police did not handle extermination and advised the caller to contact a private exterminator.

A Hay Beach resident told police he had previously found a dead deer in his front yard and had contacted the hunter to remove it. On March 4, he found the end of an arrow and was concerned about people hunting on his property, although he said it could have been related to the dead deer found earlier. He requested that the incident be documented by police.

A Silver Beach caller reported on March 5 that she saw a tent being set up for hunting and wanted to know if the hunters had permission to be there. She was advised that hunting season was still in effect and that the hunters were authorized to be on that private property.

On March 6, a Center residence asked for police assistance in removing a key stuck in the front door of the home. An officer was unable to dislodge the key and advised the caller to contact a locksmith.

In other incidents during the week: police were on duty in Justice Court; attended defensive tactics training in East Hampton; conducted two well-being checks; unlocked four vehicles with the keys inside; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to pre-K children and prepared for 5th graders for their DARE graduation; responded to two lost and found reports; provided a lift assist for a resident; and monitored ferry traffic in the Heights.

Alarms

On March 1, a fire alarm at a West Neck residence was accidentally activated when the tenant was changing a battery.

The Shelter Island Fire Department and police responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Menantic on March 2; the SIFD reading was negative for carbon monoxide.

Animals

An injured deer was reported on a Center property; the deer ran off when an officer arrived.

A sick raccoon in the Center was captured by the animal control officer and taken to a vet for euthanasia.

A dog was found at large on a Center roadway; an officer returned the dog to its owner without incident. Another dog reported at large in the Center was reunited with its owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 2, 4 and 6 and two people to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on March 4 and 5.