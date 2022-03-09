It’s official: Soloviev buys Pharmacy

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The Soloviev Group has added another iconic Island business to its Shelter Island holdings with its purchase of the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy.

“They have purchased it,” co-owner Greg Ofrias confirmed Wednesday. His family has long-owned both the Shelter Island store and Southold Pharmacy. Information on the purchase price is not yet available.

“It’s all positive,” Mr. Ofrias said, noting that most of the staff will be staying on with new manager Janine Born.

Suzanne Fujita, the primary owner of the Pharmacy, will be “filling in sometimes,” according to a post from Stacey Soloviev on Facebook’s Shelter Island Local site. Ms. Soloviev is managing the Shelter Island acquisitions that include the Chequit Inn, adjacent to the Pharmacy, and Jack’s Marine.

And, yes, the egg and cheese sandwiches and other popular items will continue to be served at the pharmacy’s soda fountain, Mr. Ofrias said.

According to the Shelter Island Historical Society, the building pre-dates 1883, and it seems it was always a drugstore. The first pharmacist on the Island, C. Wesley Smith, set up shop there and there have been several owners since.

It has been her standard policy, Ms. Soloviev said, to reach out to Islanders since the Soloviev Group began buying businesses in the town to maintain what residents value and to be guided by their comments.

She won accolades from many residents with the Christmas tree lighting at the Chequit in early December. That event featured a bake sale, refreshments, ornaments and cookie decorating along with a photo booth and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus — all to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society.

The sparkling white lights have remained as a result of Ms. Soloviev hearing from many residents who enthusiastically said the lights should be kept on after the holiday to welcome people to the Island.

From the time the Soloviev Group acquired the Chequit, Ms. Soloviev determined the needed renovations were more extensive than realized earlier, and the grand old hotel has been undergoing an overhaul.

Although the work has delayed the opening, Ms. Soloviev has said she anticipates a full season this year.