Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Captain William Carit Hansen

Captain William Carit Hansen, 88, died peacefully in his home on Shelter Island on March 6, 2022 surrounded by his adored wife and family. William was born in New York City on February 6, 1934 to Carit and Ellen Hansen.

He grew up in the Bronx and later moved to New Hyde Park, N.Y. There he met the love of his life, Janet Ann Boslet at the age of 14. They married on April 24, 1955 and raised five children in Mineola, N.Y.: William (Jill) Hansen, Douglas (Susan) Hansen, Tammy (Andrew) Cavanaugh, Kim (Darren) Messina, and Christian (Shiobhan) Hansen.

William studied horticulture at Farmingdale College before becoming a New York/New Jersey Sandy Hook Harbor Pilot in 1954. This dream career maintained his love of the sea.

After retiring from ”the boats” in 1985, William and Janet moved to Shelter Island where they found their charming home and opened Homeport Antiques and Collectibles in the barn on their property. While Janet tended to the antiques, William’s finesse and attention to detail in refinishing furniture was another passion fulfilled by their business.

William and Janet continued their involvement in church life by joining the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and serving as elders. His steadfast faith meant a great deal to him and served as a rudder in every aspect of his life, setting an example for his children and their own faith walks.

They aptly named their residence Homeport, since it is the place where the family gathers year-round, celebrating events big and small. With memories embedded deeply, Homeport remains the safe harbor in the storms of life, where all can return to a place of warmth, joy and most importantly, the love of family.

William is survived by his beloved wife of almost 67 years, Janet; his children and their spouses; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and two great-great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carit and Ellen Hansen, his sister and brother-in-law, Lee and William Cosgrove, and infant grandson, Andrew Messina.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service in the church sanctuary will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Shelter Island Cemetery located directly behind the church.

Afterwards, please join the family to share light refreshments and memories of the Captain in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either of the following:

• East End Hospice, in gratitude for all they did to assist the Captain in his journey home — www.eeh.org.

• The Sandy Hook Pilots Charitable Foundation, a recognized 501(c3) foundation with all of its proceeds directly donated to those in need in the Maritime Community of the Port of New York and Staten Island. Checks can be made out to the “SHP Charitable Foundation” and mailed to the attention of Mr. Tim McGovern at 201 Edgewater St., Staten Island, NY 10305.

The family thanks you for your support and remembrance of Captain Hansen.