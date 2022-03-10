Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, March 10, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MARCH 8 – SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Under the Sea Coral Reef Craft, Design your own adorable (and easy) coral reef, complete with super cute little fish.

(Ages 2-5) Visit silibrary.org to request a Take-and-Make Kit.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12+), 4 p.m. (In Person) Get ready for another Mario Kart gaming session. Masks are required and spots are limited so register now at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15 – SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Shamrock Crystals: Using a chemical reaction, you’ll get to create your own shamrock crystals. They’re perfect as a gift or a decoration. The process is not immediate and usually takes a full 12-24 hours for the crystals to grow but the result is “shamrocking.” (Ages 6+)

Visit silibrary.org to request a Take-and-Make Kit.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Tween Graphic Novel Club (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person) For the second graphic novel club meeting, the group will be going over the book selected in February and will pick the book for April. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Just Dance Tournament, 3 p.m. (In Person)

Get up and boogie with your friends at the first Just Dance Tournament. Using the Nintendo Switch, have a great time getting your dance on. (Ages 12 +) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Crazy Art Creation Zone (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person) Bring your creativity to the table and see what kind of crazy art project you can design. The sky’s the limit, with a variety of different supplies available for you to use. There’s no competition, just crafting. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAYS IN MARCH

English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person) The library announces a new program: English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL)

Los sábados, 12, 19, y 26 de marzo, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido.

El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8 – SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Take and Make Craft: Teacup Bird Feeder, Spring is near(ish) and that means the return of birds to our backyards. Welcome your feathered friends with teacup bird feeders, using vintage tea and saucer sets. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

THURSDAYS, MARCH 10, 17, 24

Buddhist Ethics 101 with Charles Huschle, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Ethical issues have been on everyone’s mind during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in this brief but interactive overview of Buddhist ethics, learn how Buddhists answer the essential ethical question, “What is the RIGHT thing to do?” Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Friday Night Dialogue: Aw Shucks!: Oyster Farmers Dish on Peconic Aquaculture, 7 p.m. (Zoom)

Charity Robey will draw on her work on the culinary history of oysters to lead a discussion on the way oysters are raised locally with three oyster farmers: Ben Gonzalez of Southold Bay Oysters, Stefanie Bassett of Little Ram Oysters and Phil Mastrangelo of Oysterponds.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Seed Library Opening, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (In Person) Come learn about the library’s seed collection and ‘borrow’ seeds for your garden. You’ll learn how to make seed starting pots with newspaper. The Seed Library is a joint project with Sylvester Manor Educational Farm and is supported by donations from the Friends of the Library, Seed Savers Exchange, Hudson Valley Seeds, and Sow Right Seeds. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Introduction to Google Sheets, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Google Sheets is a free spreadsheet application that allows you to organize, edit and analyze different types of information. Join instructor Debbie Dittmer to learn the basics of Google Sheets. This class is geared toward beginners.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, March 11, 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, March 14, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86189695704?pwd=Ym5nLzNPU2l4L1R5K2k0M2htazFHQT09

Meeting ID: 861 8969 5704

Passcode: 591127

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, March 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82766214393?pwd=OTkxN0hnNWZaaVFQQWc4RUZGUnpaUT09

Meeting ID: 827 6621 4393

Passcode: 583871

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, March 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81405836676?pwd=Rm9HdXhIelhVZnMyZWZnOU5pSUJBUT09

Meeting ID: 814 0583 6676

Passcode: 330307

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, March 17, 9 to 10 a.m. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89239461080?pwd=amVMMXZlWG1HaUtiNEo1TVZWNStQQT09

Meeting ID: 892 3946 1080

Password: 694744

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, March 17, 7 to 8 p.m. Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191992542?pwd=cElkais1TkZydUdtclJlcWcrbnR2QT09

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees, Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m., Village Hall