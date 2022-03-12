Pridwin eyeing June opening

The Pridwin on Shore Road is receiving a complete makeover, with additions for a June opening. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The long -delayed restored Pridwin Hotel and Cottages is expected to reopen in June.

That’s the word from Glenn Petry, one of the principals and a son of Dick and Edie Petry, long-time owners of the Pridwin.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming friends, family and guests, both former and new, back to the Pridwin,” Mr. Petry said. “We’re excited to open the Pridwin’s doors and share the classic East End enjoyment this resort offers.”

Work on a two-phase project was originally planned to occur during months when the Pridwin had been closed in previous years. Phase one was to update the main hotel building between November 2019 and May 2020. Phase two — updates to cottages and construction of an accessory building for weddings and other celebrations as well as an activities center for hotel guests, was to be undertaken between November 2020 to May 2021 and fully open in June 2021.

But those plans were all before COVID-19 intervened, prohibiting work at the pace that had been envisioned. A second, if more brief delay resulted when Suffolk County required a wetlands permit, concerned that installation of an upgraded septic system might encroach on wetlands.

The June reopening will continue under the auspices of the Petry family in collaboration with Cape Resorts — an owner of hotels in New York and New Jersey — that has been involved in the redesign and construction from the time the project was initially outlined.

Dick and Edie Petry acquired the Pridwin along with Ms. Petry’s father, Frederick Frost, and Paul and Dorothy Mobius, in 1961, and the Petry family eventually became the sole operators of the resort hotel.

Cape Resorts has long been known for operations of resorts, including the historic Congress Hall in Cape May, N.J. It has also operated a number of other Cape May hotels, including, Virginia Hotels, the Beach Shack and Beach Plum Farm & Cottages. In 2013, Cape Resorts took over Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor. Cape Resorts Head of Design Colleen Bashaw has directed the changes to the Pridwin.

When the project is complete it will offer 33 rooms in the main building and 16 private cottages. Amenities include private beach and pool services, a full-service spa, a 100-seat restaurant and bicycles for touring nearby shops and attractions.

“The Pridwin’s new design welcomes guests with a playful, yet casual and classic aesthetic featuring furniture with a nod to the resort’s past,” according to a press release provided by Laura Cocivera, an account executive for Percepture, a public relations agency.

The Pridwin began booking reservations for August, but announced earlier summer dates would become available during the next few weeks. That was quickly followed with a statement that visitors looking for June and July dates can begin filing their requests.

The rate for a double occupancy room in June is listed at $749 per night.

The staff is also preparing a number of programs for the season, including campfire singalongs, evening story times for children, movies, yoga, art classes, local farm experiences and tours to popular Shelter Island sites, including Sylvester Manor and Mashomack Preserve.