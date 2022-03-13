Weather Service: Sunny, chilly Sunday for Shelter Island

America the beautiful. Kissing Rock, one evening at dusk last week. (Credit: Don Bindler)

After a wild evening and night yesterday of fierce winds, sleet and snow, Sunday will be bright and sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



It will be breezy, and still cold, with winds out of the west at 16 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 36 mph, bringing wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees.



Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature of about 34 degrees, according to the NWS. The winds will shift to the southwest at 9 to 13 mph,



