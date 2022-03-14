Island considers pilot program to raise oysters

Ben Gonzalez of Southold Bay Oysters holds a cage of farmed oysters that have formed a natural reef. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Could one woman’s passion for improved water quality result in Shelter Island waters becoming a host to oyster reefs? Kate Rossi-Snook hopes so.

Ms. Rossi-Snook brought representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension to a Town Board work session last week to explain the value of the reefs in restoring not only the oyster population, but providing a habitat for other sea life.

Ms. Rossi-Snook is a member of the Board of Education, where she’s been involved in decisions pertaining to installation of a new septic system.

Cornell Cooperative’s Marine Program Outreach Manager Kimberly Barbour and Marine Program Aquaculture Specialist Gregg Rivara have been involved in a program to provide a clean environment for fish, fowl and plants.

What the proponents want is an opportunity to launch a pilot program in the waters surrounding the Dickerson Preserve, a place they believe would be relatively safe for placement of shells that provide a protected habitat for oysters to grow. They mentioned other possible sites — waters off Volunteer Park, the First Causeway and Burns Road, but none seemed as viable as Dickerson, they said.

Bayman Tom Field said that Islander’s who make their living on the water are not against the town creating oyster reefs, and the issue has been discussed at baymen’s meetings. There are some concerns, but all in all, the group considers it a good idea. Mr. Field has mentioned the concept to supervisors for the past three administrations.

The biggest concern the baymen have is access to the Town’s bay bottoms and ensuring Town bottom lands remain open and unobstructed for Shelter Island residents only.

In the past the baymen have discussed placing a reef in the head of Coelces Harbor, “west of the stone wall,” where natural sets have been found in the past. Mr. Field suggested this location during the work session.

The reefs created wouldn’t be permanent structures, Mr. Rivara said. Larvae, placed on shells provided by restaurants, would attach and grow through September. Sylvester Manor officials said they would contribute shells for the program, Mr. Rivara said.

The Cornell Cooperative representatives said they would be asking for Island volunteers to act as stewards, helping to place the shells as part of the Spat Program, created to encourage community members to become stewards of the environment helping to restore shellfish to the waters. Spat are tiny shellfish that settle onto a shell.

The spat program would train volunteers to seed the shells with larvae and protect them as they grow. Cornell Cooperative offers workshops and provides volunteers with shellfish seed and necessary materials to grow shellfish gardens, either at their own waterfront or in a spat community garden.

“Conceptually, we’re all for it,” Supervisor Gerry Siller said. He noted there’s $10,000 in the budget for shellfish restoration.

At the same time, use of a site like the Dickerson Preserve raises questions about whether land purchased with Community Preservation Fund money can be used for that purpose. That’s something requiring more exploration.