Town Ethics Committee: Out with the old, in with the new

The Town Board meeting on March 11. From left, Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla, Councilwoman Amber Brach-Wilson, Supervisor Gerry Siller, Councilman Jim Colligan and Councilwoman Meg Larsen. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Town Board, by unanimous resolution on March 11, replaced the current membership of the Ethics Board and appointed three new people to sit on what the Board has termed a “reinvigorated” body.

The three residents are Deborah Grayson, Michael DeSanctis and Duff Wilson.

The former Ethics Committee was made up of Hermann von Karp, Richard Petry and Hoot Sherman.

Another resolution, unanimously passed, calls for what would be an expanded Ethics Committee, from three members to five, with at least one elected or appointed town employee to be on the Ethics Board.

If the expansion is approved, two new members will be appointed. The reason for the expansion is to make the Ethics Board “more robust and efficient,” the resolution states.

The Ethics Board has largely been moribund, not meeting for some time.

According to the Town Code, members are appointed by the Town Board and “shall render advisory opinions to Town employees on written request and, upon request of the Town Board, make recommendations to such Town Board.”

Asked why there’s movement now to reform and reinvigorate the Ethics Committee, Councilman Jim Colligan told the Reporter last month that the initiative was spurred by public charges made by Bert Waife that Mike Anglin, a member of the Waterways Management Advisory Council, had aided applicants in seeking moorings.

Mr. Anglin has said he recused himself from all matters relating to his customers who appeared before the WMAC.