Shelter Island Library presents: The reality of homelessness

Pat LaMarche will discuss the critical issue of homelessness in Suffolk County and the country at large at the library’s next Friday Night Dialogues on March 18 at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

Pat LaMarche, an award-winning broadcaster and journalist, focuses her energies on writing and speaking about poverty. Following her 2004 run for vice president of the United States on the Green Party’s ticket — a year of her life she dedicated to speaking out against homelessness and its victims — Ms. LaMarche became a shelter director caring for those experiencing housing and food insecurity.

She has written eight books dealing with poverty and human struggles.

Ms. LaMarche and illustrator Bonnie Tweedy Shaw are the creators of a new series of books for kids titled, “Priscilla the Princess of the Park,” an endearing set of novels about five young children, a charismatic compassionate woman, and the perils of homelessness. As the children fall madly in love with Priscilla, they begin to wonder about the story of their mentor.

The children’s homes are filled with everyday drama and excitement. Priscilla teaches life lessons that help them cope and find joy, as well as a sense of community.

Published by the nonprofit Charles Bruce Foundation, the books have received critical acclaim from reviews as diverse as the LA Review of Books and the New York City-based Indypendent. Ms. Magazine has credited the series with debunking and dispelling stigmatized homelessness.

According to the Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program 2019-2020, Community Housing Innovations in New York credits Suffolk County with nearly 5,000 homeless students. Suffolk County has the second highest homeless student enrollment in the State, behind New York City.

“In light of the pandemic and other contributing factors, the numbers today are undoubtedly higher,” Ms. LaMarche said. “These are exactly the kids who need to see themselves in literature. Kids in small towns as well as big cities. They need to know they’re not alone and that their struggles are signs of courage.

And they need to see themselves regardless of gender, orientation, religion, or ethnicity.”

Ms. Lamarche’s most recent project, “The Homeless Remembrance Blanket,” covered 3,200 square feet of concrete and lawn with a visible representation of what 204 people sleeping on the ground would look like. And yes, that included baby blankets. Preregistration or this program is at least 30 minutes in advance and may be done at silibrary.org.