Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x 3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x 3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TOWN RECREATION PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN – Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for more info.

Fall After School Program, (Masks must be worn indoors), Shelter Island Community Center, Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, through June 22, 2022, 2:45 – 5:00 PM, $10 per child, per day.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MARCH 15 – SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Shamrock Crystals: Using a chemical reaction, you’ll get to create your own shamrock crystals. They’re perfect as a gift or a decoration. The process is not immediate and usually takes a full 12-24 hours for the crystals to grow but the result is “shamrocking.” (Ages 6+)

Visit silibrary.org to request a Take-and-Make Kit.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Crazy Art Creation Zone (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person)

Bring your creativity to the table and see what kind of crazy art project you can design. The sky’s the limit, with a variety of different supplies available for you to use. There’s no competition, just crafting. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

DIY Bug Hotel, 1 p.m. (In Person)

Create your very own bug hotel (designed for outdoor living only) using twigs and sticks and small pieces that naturally exist in nature. The bugs and the ecosystem will thank you (Ages 6 +). Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY MARCH 22 – SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Pipe Cleaner Bonsai Trees – Take and Make, Design your very own bonsai tree. This craft is a lot of fun and definitely brings pleasant spring vibes. (Ages 6+) Visit silibrary.org to request a Take-and-Make Kit.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Magic the Gathering Thursdays, 3 p.m. (In Person)

It’s a fun card game where you use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Old players and new players are welcome.

(MTG is geared for ages 13+) Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Smash Bros. Battle (Ages 12+), 4 p.m. (In Person)

Come battle against your friends in the monthly Smash Bros. Battle. Masks are required and spots are limited so be sure to visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAYS IN MARCH

English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person)

The library announces a new program: English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL)

Los sábados, 19, y 26 de marzo, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido.

El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.

THURSDAYS, MARCH 17, 24

Buddhist Ethics 101 with Charles Huschle, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom)

In this brief but interactive overview of Buddhist ethics, learn how Buddhists answer the essential ethical question, “What is the RIGHT thing to do?” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Friday Night Dialogue: Pat LaMarche: On Homelessness, 7 p.m. (Zoom)

Pat LaMarche has worked for the rights of people in poverty for most of her career as an author, activist and journalist. Her series of books, Priscilla, Princess of the Park, is based on several homeless people she has known. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Willa Cather Book Club: The Song of the Lark, 2 p.m. (Zoom)

This monthly Book Club, run by Terry Lucas, is dedicated to the works of Willa Cather. The Song of the Lark is about the single-minded pursuit of beauty and the costs of that pursuit. Stop at the library to pick up your copy. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Molly Haskell: Women and Film, 7 p.m. (Zoom)http://silibrary.org

Molly Haskell has been called “one of the essential voices in the history of film criticism.” This program is made possible by the East End Programmers Group and is being hosted by Westhampton Beach Library. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or t[email protected] for Zoom invites.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, March 17, 9 to 10 a.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89239461080?pwd=amVMMXZlWG1HaUtiNEo1TVZWNStQQT09

Meeting ID: 892 3946 1080

Password: 694744

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, March 17, 7 to 8 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89191992542?pwd=cElkais1TkZydUdtclJlcWcrbnR2QT09

Meeting ID: 891 9199 2542

Password: 187075

WAC

Monday, March 21, 2-3 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87936675561?pwd=YjJkZGgvNDZBUTI5U2diZnU0VS9RQT09

Meeting ID: 879 3667 5561

Passcode: 605050

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, March 22, 1 -4 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6317490000?pwd=YUk3cUt4SmFwMkZFWEMza3lSSy9hZz09

Meeting ID: 631 749 0000

Passcode: 7490000

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, March 23, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81405836676?pwd=Rm9HdXhIelhVZnMyZWZnOU5pSUJBUT09

Meeting ID: 814 0583 6676

Passcode: 330307