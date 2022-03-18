Featured Story

Shelter Island Justice Court reports, March 18, 2021

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 14, 2022, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Lucina E. Aurichio of Greenport, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 43 mph in a 25-mph zone; fined $50 plus $63.

Juan-Arnulfo A. Castellanos of Greenport, to an equipment violation, reduced from unlicensed driver; fined $50 plus $63.

Trovis S. Clarke of Hauppauge, to an equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation; fined $50 plus $63.

Christian H. DeDalmas of Shelter Island, to equipment violation, reduced from cellphone use while driving; fined $50 plus $63.

Steven A. Ferreira of West Sayville, to a seat belt violation; fined $0 plus $93.

Rebecca L. Jacino of East Moriches, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 54 mph in a 35-mph zone; fined $50 plus $63.

Bartholomew J. Lawson of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from stop sign violation; fined $50 plus $63.

Amelia G. Reiter of Shelter Island, to an equipment violation, reduced from imprudent speed; fined $50 plus $63.

Luis A. Rodas Vasquez of Shelter Island, to aggravated unlicensed operation. 3rd degree, covering no inspection certificate; fined $200 plus $93.

Jeb R. Schmidt of Southampton, to an equipment violation, reduced from speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone; fined $50 plus $63.

Carlos E. Segarra of Shirley, to unlicensed driving, covering cellphone use; fined $100 plus $93.

Michael D. Tryon of Shelter Island, to aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree, covering registration and stop sign violations; fined $200 plus $93.

The case of Richard Tarpinian on speeding was transferred to Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum.

A refrain from order of protection was issued to Michael P. Ronzino of Shelter Island.

Deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear was Nicole L. Fritton, on a stop sign violation.

Twenty-one cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 15 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and six at the request of the court.

