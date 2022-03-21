Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, March 19, 2022

(Reporter file photo)

To the Editor:

I listened with interest to the discussion of the Ram’s Head Inn Dock at the March 3 work session. Town Attorney Stephen Kiely outlined a litany of issues that have plagued the Town for at least a decade regarding use of the Ram’s Head Inn Dock. It was made to seem that it was the Town that had been so concerned during the past decade and more, about the location of the Inn’s dock on Town property.

This is amusing to me, since my wife Linda and I had actually tried for the past decade to push the Town to get this resolved. Our efforts spanned the terms of at least three supervisors and two town attorneys. I do recall that there were numerous meetings with the town attorneys and various members of the Town Board to discuss solutions over the years.

To be in business on Shelter Island is hard enough, but when you have the Town take advantage of the Inn’s new ownership and come down like a ton of bricks, giving 30 days notice for the dock’s removal and erecting barriers to prevent use of the dock, is at very least creating an unnecessary and unwarranted hardship. The Inn’ is being treated as if it is guilty of a major violation, when the truth is that the Town played an equal part in the situation, given the fact that this dock has been permitted by the Town in it’s present location since 1965.

The Town’s position is that this is an unprecedented situation creating a significant liability for the Town. In Fact, there are a number of similar situations, most notably the location of the dock used by Camp Quinipet for their camp operations. It is my understanding that Quinipet leases this Town-owned access for $1 a year. I mention Quinipet’s situation purely as an illustration of the inequity, and not as a suggestion that Quinipet should be precluded from using their dock.

I do not speak for the Inn or anyone else but myself by bringing this up. While ultimately I am sure that the Inn’s dock situation will be resolved, I am, however, very concerned by the manner in which the Town has chosen to exercise it’s power. It does not seem to reflect the Shelter Island that I consider myself to be a part of.

JAMES EKLUND, Shelter Island

Environmental choice

To the Editor:

Probably better than most on this island, I know what it means to touch the third rail politically. So, I’m not surprised when I don’t get invited to the party.

The self-congratulations I hear from the WMAC should be tempered with the fact that they refused to consider using ecological moorings in Coecles Harbor to protect the last remaining eel grass beds. Four years ago I mentioned using Reef Balls as a test to see if they would be an option for stabilizing Reel Point. Reef Balls are successfully deployed around the world. But, it didn’t get traction like the idea for cobble stones in an expensive study that is now useless.

Helix anchors, which I have been installing since the early 1990s, faces resistance by many sides, but they are the more economical and environmental choice if the alternative is a China import.

The Town is now presented with an idea for oyster reefs and dedicated space for the activity. But traditional baymen are drowned out of their needs being considered by those new to the Island bringing a new standard of claiming Town resources for personal gain under the guise of “community benefit.”

For my over 30 years in the ground tackle business with the initial help of Jimmy Clark, and over five years of having an oyster lease, if it wasn’t for Greg Rivara I wouldn’t have gotten past day one. I have always taken advice. I am continuously grateful to the unknown Town fathers who, in their wisdom, created the Town landings around the Island.

My concerns are petty in light of the horror Ukrainian people are experiencing at the hands of the dictator in Russia.

BERT WAIFE, Shelter Island

Bringing attention

To the Editor:

I believe everyone should ask themselves why they are here on this earth. For me, it is to enjoy my family, be good to others and leave the world a tiny bit better than I found it. Sometimes I stray from that, I am sure; but for the most part, I remain true to my tenets.

The situation in Ukraine is absolutely appalling in astronomical ways. Needless to say, the stripping of lives of humans and animals is an atrocity in itself, but I would like to bring attention to other crimes also.

We as a planet have become very conscious of making things better and reducing the foot-print of man. We have become advocates of recycling, conservation and reducing air pollution. We are bettering emissions of our cars, re-using plastic and glass and developing alternate energies. We have begun to change the way we package items and certainly the way we carry things home.

Now, to watch the senseless destruction of property and the tons of debris left on the ground and released into the air is taking my breath away. This is a criminal waste of the earth’s resources. How can we, as citizens of the earth allow this?

CAMILLE ANGLIN, Shelter Island

Bayman’s concerns

To the Editor:

Once again I must correct this paper. This is in regards to the papers reporting that the baymen would have a problem with oyster reefs in Town waters (“Full agenda for Town Board work session,” March 10)

I did not dispute anything Cornell presented to the Town Board . The baymen are not against the town creating oyster reefs in town waters. We have discussed this at length at baymen’s meetings. While we do have some concerns, this is a good idea and has been mentioned by me to supervisors going back 3 administration’s.

Our biggest concern is who has access to our bay bottoms and ensuring that Town bottom lands remain open and unobstructed for Shelter Island town residents only.

The baymen have discussed placing a reef in the head of Coecles Harbor “west of the stone wall” where natural sets have been found in the past. That is why I suggested this location during the Feb. 8 Town Board work session .

I would hope that the Reporter will check its facts in the future before going to print. Putting words in my mouth is bad enough, but putting words in my mouth when I am speaking for others is unacceptable.

This is at least the third time I have had to address this paper misleading the public about what I have said at Town Board meetings. Please do better.

TOM FIELD

Tom Field, Shelter Island