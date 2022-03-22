Shelter Island Police Department blotter, March 22, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Benigno R. Lopez-Cardenas of Mastic Beach was driving on North Ferry Road on March 16 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Also on March 16, Mason M. Marcello of Shelter Island received two tickets on North Ferry Road for not wearing a seatbelt and for operating a vehicle out of class.

Fausto R. Leon Alvarracin of East Hampton was given a summons for speeding on North Cartwright Road on March 18 — 49 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On March 19, Kevin A. Gomez of Greenport was stopped on Cedar Avenue for driving with non-transparent side windows and also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

During the week, police conducted 20 distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights, West Neck, South Ferry and Cartwright on March 14 through March 20, resulting in 13 warnings and six tickets.

Other reports

On March 14, a Center caller reported receiving inappropriate comments; the person responsible was advised to refrain from doing so and agreed to comply.

On that date, an officer delivered an order of protection on the Island. A second order of protection could not be delivered because the person had left the Island and was not returning.

An animal control officer transported a sick raccoon in the Center to a vet for euthanasia.

A resident reported being locked out of his Center home on the 14th; an officer assisted him to gain entry. On March 15, an officer helped a caller locate a beeping smoke/CO detector.

An employee in the Center contacted police on March 16 to report there was a man acting erratically at that location. An officer located the person and advised him if he returned to the property, he would be subject to arrest for trespass. The caller signed an affidavit of trespass.

A caller told police on March 16 that he had heard the sound of an alarm coming from inside a Westmoreland home. An officer found a door pool alarm inside the residence with a low battery. It was disconnected and the contractor notified.

Police were notified on March 16 that a kayaker could possibly be in distress off shore at Silver Beach. While on site, an officer received a call that the person was safe.

A supervising nurse at Eastern Long Island Hospital notified police about a patient with a dog bite on March 17. The aided case reported that when he was letting his dog inside, the dog, who was blind, bit his right forearm. An animal control officer will follow up on the incident.

A Center caller reported on the 17th that while working next door, he heard a noise coming from a neighboring location. An officer confirmed that the business was secure with no sign of any criminal activity.

Police were told on March 18 that leaves were being burned at a Center location. An officer advised the owner that the Town Code only permitted leaf burning between September 15 and March 15 with a permit. The owner said he was unaware of the Town Code and would put out the burning.

On that date, a stop sign was reported down at the intersection of Strawberry Lane and Baldwin Road.

A loud, high pitch whistle was heard coming from a West Neck location on March 19. An officer located a Piccozzi fuel truck filling oil tanks at that location.

A dog was reported at large in Menantic on March 20; an animal control officer arrived simultaneously with the owner, who had been looking for the dog.

In other incidents during the week: police performed court duty; responded to three lost and found reports; provided a resident with a lift assist; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; conducted a wellbeing check; and attended two off-Island training classes.

Alarms

A medical alert alarm in Tarkettle was activated on March 14; a neighbor assisted the resident who had fallen. No medical attention was needed.

On March 16, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm in the Center and determined it was caused by a system malfunction.

An officer on patrol heard an audible alarm in Menantic on March 18 and silenced it at the owner’s request.

On the 19th, an alarm was set off accidentally at an unspecified location.

The SIFD answered a fire alarm in West Neck on March 20; cooking had activated the alarm.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 15, 18 and 19. A fourth person was taken to Southampton Hospital on March 20. EMS also answered a call on March 14, but no details were given.