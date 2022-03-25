Consultants sought for affordable housing initiatives

(Credit: Reporter file)

As expected, the Town Board Tuesday in a special meeting following its work session voted unanimously to issue requests for proposals for consultants to assist with issues germane to the creation of affordable housing.

In the case of transfer of development rights, a consultant would be charged with preparing an environmental impact statement to determine the affect of stripping development rights from properties acquired with Community Preservation Funds and transferring them to other properties that could accommodate affordable housing.

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said the result would not create more density on the Island, but simply enable the rights not needed on CPF-acquired land to be used at other sites.

At the same time, Mr. Kiely recommended that a public hearing should be held to create a “robust involvement” among town residents in the initiatives.

The second request for proposals would go to a consultant to work with the newly established Community Housing Fund Advisory Board to develop a method to spend money from a real estate transfer, tax paid by property buyers, could be used if voters approve a referendum in November to participate in a State-created program.

The Town Board also appointed Virginia Gerardi to the Community Housing Fund Advisory Board that was to meet for the first time Wednesday, March 23.

They also reappointed Bran Dougherty-Johnson to the Community Housing Board.

Other appointments went to Father Peter DeSanctis to the EMS Advisory Board and reappointment of Elizabeth Galle to the Ferry Study Group.

In other actions at the special meeting, the Town Board:

• Approved the application of the Senior Center to apply for a $140,329 grant that, if awarded, would provide funding for transportation of seniors to doctors appointments and other travel.

• Approved a request from Highway Superintendent and Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman to request bids for floating docks to accommodate police and fire boats at Volunteer Park and Congdon Creek. Stacey Soloviev, who now owns the Soloviev Group’s acquisition of Jack’s Marine, offered to allow boats to dock there, but the Town Board opted instead to use the other sites.

During the work session, the Board further discussed types of businesses they would allow on town-owned land such as Crescent Beach. They are clear that the four businesses — a food truck, a message service, a paddleboard company and a shuttle that brings passengers from offshore boats to the beach — should be welcomed back.

They also would welcome back Shelter Island Kayaks to operate at other sites around the Island. But they don’t want retail goods sold at the beach, and also don’t want to see a jet ski operation there. They also said they would like to give preference for such operations to owners of brick-and-mortar businesses on the Island.

Rates for the season were raised from $150 to $250 last summer and could be raised in the future. But that’s an issue to be discussed at budget time in the fall, Supervisor Gerry Siller said.

Councilman Jim Colligan reported that a flyover — a plane using infrared video techniques from 1,600 feet — to identify the deer population was conducted last week, but results haven’t yet been tabulated. Anecdotally, hunters have reported finding fewer deer on the Island, an indication that numbers are down, Mr. Colligan said.

Camp Quinipet has offered to hold a program for seniors prior to its busy summer period. The Board said the Perlman Music Program had previously made an offer for an early season program for seniors and the Town has interest in pursuing whether that could happen for this summer.