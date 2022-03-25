Island artist in Parrish Museum event

Roz Dimon, pictured in her studio. (Credit: Reporter file)

Island artist Roz Dimon will be one of 10 established artist members of the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill who will share aspects of their artistic process and inspirations through conversation and visual representation on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each artist will showcase some of their recent works and describe or demonstrate the way they engage in their art.

This event will be an aesthetically immersive experience for participants, introducing them to a variety of art forms including painting, sculpting, digital media, hand-built ceramic, multi-media collages, and 3-D printing.

Ms. Dimon is a digital artist who creates multi-layered interactive paintings in a new media process she created. Her works seek to connect with others in an intimate, meaningful way that goes beyond the physical.

Admittance is $12 for non-members; there are masking and vaccination requirements. For information, visit www.rozdimon.com, or call 631-283-2118.