Student job fair set for April 27: Calling all employers

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Whether it’s summer employment or an opportunity to evaluate a field a student may be contemplating for a future career, the annual student job fair held in the spring of each year affords an opportunity to meet with employers on the Island and fill out applications for jobs.

This year’s job fair in the school gymnasium is set for Wednesday, April 27, between a and 1:30 p.m.

Employers who have are looking for staff, but haven’t yet signed up to participate, should contact Meghan Lang via email at [email protected] , or call her at 631 749 0302 ext. 131.