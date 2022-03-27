Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Patricia Haig

Patricia Haig of Shelter Island died on Feb.1, 2022, at St Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla.

She passed away at the age of 87 of injuries sustained from a fall, and was surrounded by family and close friends at the time of her death.

Patricia was born April 20, 1934, in Brooklyn N.Y. She was predeceased in death by her husband Donald Haig and parents Joseph and Cecelia Norwick.

Patricia will be remembered for her elegance and her her mile. She had a true appreciation for her home, gardens and fashion. She loved to shop, watch tennis, and appreciated a good martini. Known as “Auntie” by many, family was deeply important to her.

Instead of a traditional funeral, Patricia wanted a celebration of Life Ceremony at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. It will be held at 1 p.m. on June 25. Family and friends are invited to join, to share stories and remembrances of her life.

In lieu of flowers, she asked for contributions to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964, siambulancefoundation.org, who took such great care of her throughout her time on the Island.