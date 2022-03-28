Weather Service: Cold, blustery Monday for Shelter Island

Misty morning wake-up call. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

It will be a cold spring day today for Shelter Island, partly sunny with the high temperature only reaching about 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A west wind around 21 mph, gusting as high as 32 mph, will make the temperatures feel more like 10 to 20 degrees.

Scattered snow flurries are expected after 2 p.m., according to the NWS, until 8 p.m., and it will remain cold, with a low temperature of about 20 degrees.